Hawaii Medical College and HMC Home Care Open New Residential Senior Care Home in Honolulu

HMC Care Home is open! Quiet HMC Care Home in Honolulu HMC Care Home Common Space

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawaii Medical College and HMC Home Care are proud to announce the opening of a new Adult Residential Care Home in Honolulu , designed to offer compassionate, around-the-clock care in a peaceful, home-like setting.Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, the care home offers 24/7 support for up to five seniors, creating a warm, intimate environment that feels more like family than facility. With three comfortable bedrooms, a shared living room, full kitchen, and welcoming spaces for visiting family, the home is tailored to support both physical wellness and emotional well-being.“We wanted to create something personal, not institutional,” said Lowelyn Cudjoe, HMC Home Care Administrator. “This home is designed to feel like just that—a home. It’s a place where seniors are cared for with dignity, surrounded by people who know their names, stories, and preferences.”The new care home is fully staffed by trained caregivers—many of whom are graduates of Hawaii Medical College’s Nurse Aide (BNA/ANA) programs. This ensures every resident receives attentive, skilled support, whether it’s assistance with daily tasks, medication management, or simply a familiar face checking in throughout the day.Personalized Care in a Home EnvironmentThis model blends the professionalism of a dedicated care team with the comfort of residential living. Each senior enjoys a personalized care plan and the consistency of a small, committed staff. Families can visit with ease and peace of mind, knowing their loved one is in good hands—day and night.Key features of the care home include:- A quiet, residential neighborhood location- Private and semi-private bedrooms- Spacious shared living areas and kitchen- 24/7 compassionate care- Easy access for visiting family Experienced and trained staff — many graduates of Hawaii Medical College’s State-approved Nurse Aide programsFor more information about how HMC Home Care and HMC Care Home can assist, go to HMChomecare.com.About HMC Home Care & HMC Care HomeHMC Home Care was conceived within Hawaii Medical College as they recognized the growing need for well-trained, consistent care for our aging population. Recently expanded, they now offer residential care in their HMC Care Home. Both provide trusted care by trained staff who are assessed and monitored by experienced leadership. Much of the staff has been trained by Hawaii Medical College and taught by professional caregivers.They offer families exceptional individualized care for an aging or ill adult whether in their own homes or in a residential home care setting. The caregivers strive to engage with the seniors and to interact with them in ways that are most comfortable to them, helping to ease the concerns of both families and the cared-for. The goal is to allow them to maintain their sense of independence while being assisted and safe.The mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals in need, helping them to maintain independence and dignity while living in the comfort of their own homes or in the new residential care home. The caregivers are dedicated to supporting clients and their families by building strong, trusting relationships and tailoring our services to meet their unique needs and preferences. The team of experienced and skilled caregivers is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct and positively impacting the lives of those we serve.

