New Book Inevitable Exit Explores How Business Owners Can Plan and Profit from an Exit Strategy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many business owners believe they have achieved freedom, but business sale and acquisition expert Brian Franco says most are still tied to their companies.His new book, Inevitable Exit , from Beverly Hills Publishing ™, is a guide for entrepreneurs who want to build businesses that last and create wealth that endures.Franco, founder and CEO of Meritage Partners , has guided more than $2 billion in business transactions. In the book, he challenges the common idea of success.“If there’s no exit strategy, you don’t have a business plan, you have a job description.”Inevitable Exit shows how to build a company that can grow, attract investors, and thrive long after its founder steps away. Franco shares practical frameworks drawn from real deals and years of advising owners through the sale and transition process.Franco writes. “The entrepreneurs who thrive in the new economy are the ones who understand that they’re not just running companies; they’re managing assets in a global capital market.”With millions of U.S. business owners approaching retirement, Franco’s book offers a roadmap for creating lasting value, both for founders and for the next generation of entrepreneurs.The book is available now at https://inevitableexit.com About Brian T. FrancoBrian T. Franco is the founder and CEO of Meritage Partners, a business sale and acquisition advisory firm based in Newport Beach, California. He has guided more than $2 billion in business sales and helps entrepreneurs plan and execute successful exits.About Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ partners with business leaders and authors to produce thought-driven books that advance leadership and innovation. Learn more at www.beverlyhillspublishing.com

