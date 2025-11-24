Sasha Poparic Releases Immobilium, a New Book Examining the Future of the $280 Trillion Global Real Estate Market

Entrepreneur Sasha Poparic explores how the world’s property market can evolve through innovation and efficiency in his new book.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Sasha Poparic has released his new book Immobilium : The Global Real Estate Revolution and Asset Transaction Syndication, from Beverly Hills Publishing . The book explores how the $280 trillion global real estate market developed its complex systems and what changes could make property ownership more efficient and accessible.Poparic says real estate remains one of the few industries that has not fully adapted to the speed and transparency of the digital age.“People can complete almost any kind of purchase online in seconds, but property transactions still take weeks,” he says. “The process has not kept up with what today’s buyers and sellers need.”In Immobilium, Poparic outlines lessons from his own experience building international business networks and working with partners around the world. The book looks at how emerging technologies and new business models could reduce barriers in the property market while maintaining trust, security, and regulation.Poparic founded his company, Immobilium , in Beverly Hills with a focus on connecting people interested in property opportunities across borders. The company now operates in multiple regions and continues to study ways to improve global access to real estate information and transactions.The book is available now at https://immobiliumbook.com/ About the AuthorSasha Poparic is the founder and CEO of Immobilium. A veteran entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in business and technology, he has launched over two dozen startups and is known for using innovation to simplify global real estate.About Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who are disrupting their industries and redefining what success looks like. Founded by Andréa Albright, Beverly Hills Publishing™ is on a mission to evolve the publishing industry and create movements that inspire lasting change.

