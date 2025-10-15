From Rock Bottom to a 25 Million Dollar Comeback: Beverly Hills Publishing™ Brings Dr. Tim Young’s Story to Audiences

He went from broke and broken to building a $25 million career, proving that discipline, not hustle, creates true freedom.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beverly Hills Publishing announces the release of Millionaire Chiropractor by Dr. Tim Young, a book that reveals how structure and discipline can turn struggle into strength.Dr. Young’s career began with a defining moment: sitting in a Waffle House with only enough money for coffee. What followed became the foundation of the methods he now teaches to entrepreneurs and professionals around the world.“Success is not luck,” said Dr. Young. “It is structure. It is showing up. Hustle is chaos. Discipline is survival.”The book outlines how those principles guided him from hardship to rebuilding his business and life. A former Navy veteran and bodybuilding champion, Dr. Young went on to establish Young Chiropractic and the Focus Foundations Mentoring Program, generating more than 25 million dollars in cumulative revenue over his career.“When my feet hit the floor every morning, I remind myself that the way I do anything is the way I do everything,” Dr. Young added.Millionaire Chiropractor provides a structured approach to success based on systems that have helped thousands of professionals achieve clarity and consistency.The book is available now at https://millionairechiropractor.com About the AuthorDr. Tim Young is an entrepreneur, speaker, and mentor who built a high performing practice and mentoring programs that together generated more than $25 million in revenue over his chiropractic career. A former bodybuilding champion and Navy veteran, he is the founder of Young Chiropractic and the Focus Foundations Mentoring Program, where he trains thousands around the world in the discipline and structure that create lasting success.About Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who are disrupting their industries and redefining what success looks like. Founded by Andréa Albright, Beverly Hills Publishing™ is on a mission to evolve the publishing industry and create movements that inspire lasting change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.