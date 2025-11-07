Author and Longshoreman John Tronrud Publishes Memoir Celebrating Five Decades of Alaska’s Maritime Heritage

SKAGWAY, AK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In A Constantly Changing Tide, author John Tronrud offers a human portrait of life in one of Alaska’s most storied towns. This historical memoir shows the evolution of Skagway, Alaska, as seen by a working-class longshoreman who witnessed the changes that shaped the region.From the Klondike Gold Rush to the modern cruise ship era, Tronrud writes about personal experience, family heritage, and local history to show how a remote community reflected America’s changing economic tides, or lack thereof.A Constantly Changing Tide takes readers back to 1973, when an 18-year-old arrives in the north hoping for adventure and a desire to work with his hands. Tronrud recalls decades of dock work, camaraderie, danger, and resilience as he and his peers became firsthand witnesses to an ever-changing economy.The memoir traces Skagway’s layered past — from its Tlingit trading roots and gold rush chaos to the construction of the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad, wartime supply efforts, and postwar industrial innovations. Through humor, humility, and an eye for detail, Tronrud captures the spirit of a community built on perseverance, offering a tribute to Alaskans and the enduring bond between people and place.A Constantly Changing Tide is both a personal memoir and a living history — a book for anyone drawn to stories of resilience, frontier life, and the rhythm of the sea.About the AuthorJohn R. Tronrud is a retired longshoreman whose lifelong dedication to his community has shaped much of Skagway’s civic and social fabric. Alongside his years working on the Skagway waterfront, John served three terms as an elected city councilman and continues in leadership roles as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church. He contributed to regional development as a board member and past president of the Southeast Conference, supporting activities that promote a strong economy, healthy communities, and a quality environment. As a city councilman, John was appointed to various boards, including economic development, the medical clinic, and port development. John participated in the Upper Lynn Canal Fish & Game Advisory Board, working to protect salmon habitat. And he dedicated over 40 years to the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, serving as Past Exalted Ruler, Trustee, and District Deputy.Beyond his public service, John has a passion for hands-on projects. He’s built three homes, restored a fire-damaged 1902 historic building, eventually opening it as a bed and breakfast all, while assisting in numerous other construction efforts. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, skiing, spending time outdoors, engaging in community activities, and sharing life’s simple pleasures with his family—grateful for a life well-lived.For media inquiries:

