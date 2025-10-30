Author Jen Logsdon Announces the Release of Sissy the Butterfly; A Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Courage, and Home

I wanted to write a story that helps children see the beauty in both adventure and home — to explore the world but know that love and belonging keep us safe.” — Says Jen

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writer and teacher Jen Logsdon is thrilled to announce the release of her first picture book, "Sissy the Butterfly," a heartwarming tale of friendship, exploration, and the security of home.In a sunny meadow hopping with color and loveliness, the tale follows along with pink and purple butterfly Sissy and her blue and yellow-winged friend Addy, as adventurous as she is. The friends spend their days frolicking happily amidst the flowers, until Addy's adventurous spirit leads them out into the magical Enchanted Forest.What starts as a beautiful finding of unusual flowers becomes a dash against an unexpected storm. Weathered by rain and wind, Sissy and Addy have to fight to get home, learning along the way that adventure is fantastic but that there is no place more secure and magical than where you belong.With lyrical language and gentle narrative, Logsdon conveys a timely message about courage, friendship, and the importance of cherishing roots.A seasoned teacher and mother of three children, Jen Logsdon brings authenticity and warmth to every page. Her educational background and Southern Arkansas roots essentially inform her writing, marrying imagination with lasting life lessons. Living in Kansas now, she continues to pen stories that promote kindness, curiosity, and connection among young readers.Sissy the Butterfly is the starting point for Logsdon's writing career, with great promise for numerous further books that extol the magic of childhood and the strength of subtle lessons gleaned from play and exploration.Available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/isBNDKC About the AuthorJen Logsdon is a children's author and teacher with a sincere love for stories that inspire imagination and cultivate kindness. With experience as both a teacher and the mother of three children, she knows how children think, dream, and feel, and she pours all of that into each book she writes.With Arkansas roots and now a resident in Kansas, Jen gathers inspiration from her Southern heritage, her teaching experiences, and the daily magic of family life. Her books are rich, humorous, and full of quiet lessons on friendship, bravery, and self-discovery.

