Children’s Author Marcia Brenda Jacobovitz Announces the Release of 'The Upside Down World of Mr. Etisoppo'

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The children’s book world welcomes a fresh and imaginative title with the release of The Upside Down World of Mr. Etisoppo by Marcia Brenda Jacobovitz. The book invites young readers into a playful world where ordinary moments flip into surprising scenes filled with humor and curiosity. From upside down trees to backward broomsticks, the story brings lighthearted fun that keeps children engaged.The book follows Mr. Etisoppo, an ordinary man who takes a walk one October morning and wanders into a stretch of woods he has never seen before. A mysterious woman appears and warns him that everything he sees may begin to behave in its opposite form. The next day, her warning becomes reality. Showers erupt from the floor, trees grow with their roots in the air, and neighbors walk into their houses through chimneys. The story blends humor and surprise in a way that captivates young readers.The second story introduces Mabel, a witch who loves creating a bit of chaos. She enrolls in a magic school with hopes of becoming a star, but her bent wand sends every spell sideways. Frogs multiply, chickens croak, cows transform into owls, and classrooms fall into disarray. Her misadventures are cheerful and harmless, making the book perfect for early readers and bedtime storytelling.The book stands out for its creative use of opposites and delightful unpredictability. A world where pets change shape, traffic lights behave the wrong way, and familiar routines shift without warning encourages children to think playfully. The hidden meaning behind Mr. Etisoppo’s name offers an extra discovery for curious readers.Jacobovitz hopes the book encourages young readers to explore the world with curiosity and courage. She also shares a simple message. When someone says something cannot be done, ask why not. Her stories remind children that imagination has no limits. "The Upside Down World of Mr. Etisoppo" is now available on Amazon in all three formats.About the AuthorMarcia Brenda Jacobovitz is a grandmother who discovered the joy of writing later in life. She often reflects on what it might have been like to have grandparents of her own and channels that sense of wonder into her stories. She enjoys creating imaginative tales for children and believes that perseverance always pays off. Her goal is simple. She wants children to smile, learn, and enjoy reading without heavy themes or fear.For interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.