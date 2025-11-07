Hollywood Feed Launches Emergency Relief Fund

Pet food donations from Hollywood Feed help to serve those in need during natural disasters. Hollywood Feed donates more than 100,000 pounds of pet food annually to area rescues, shelters and communities in need. Hollywood Feed's Emergency Relief Fund allows the retailer to get help to rescues and communities who need it most.

Kerr County Floods Inspire Retailer to Launch Fund to Help Natural Disaster Victims

Our team never hesitates to jump in when animals and families are in crisis. The Emergency Relief Fund allows us to respond faster, rally our customers, and get help to the rescues who need it most.” — Kelsey Alter, Outreach & Creative Manager at Hollywood Feed

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When flash floods devastated Kerrville, TX this year, the Hollywood Feed community once again proved that compassion and quick action can make a real difference. Inspired by the outpouring of support from its team members after Hurricane Helene hit Asheville last year, Hollywood Feed officially launched the Hollywood Feed Emergency Relief Fund, a new initiative created to provide rapid support to animal rescues impacted by natural disasters, no matter where they occur.Although Hollywood Feed’s nearest stores are more than two hours from Kerr County, team members and customers immediately reached out to ask how they could help. Without a local rescue partner in the area, the company recognized the need for a flexible, system-wide way to mobilize aid during emergencies.“Our Feed Team never hesitates to jump in when animals and families are in crisis,” said Kelsey Alter, Outreach and Creative Manager at Hollywood Feed. “The Emergency Relief Fund allows us to respond faster, rally our customers, and get help to the rescues who need it most.”Through its Round Up program, customers can round up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar, with every cent going directly to the Hollywood Feed Emergency Relief Fund and/or local rescues. Online donations are also accepted through the company’s Rescue Donation page For the month of July, all funds collected through Round Up and online giving were dedicated to Kerrville Pets Alive, a local rescue leading efforts to reunite pets with their families after the devastating floods. In just one week, customers raised over $4,000, and by the end of the month, total contributions reached an impressive $10,658.30 for Kerr County flood relief.In addition, Hollywood Feed donated three pallets of pet food to Austin Pets Alive, which distributed the supplies to Kerrville Pets Alive and other local rescues, thanks to coordination from nearby Austin stores. Hollywood Feed’s commitment to animal welfare doesn’t stop there. The company’s annual Silent Auction for Rescue raised $12,410 for four selected Rescue Partner recipients which is nearly double the previous year’s total and the largest auction to date.“These numbers represent more than dollars. They represent lives saved, pets reunited, and communities strengthened,” said Alter. “We’re incredibly proud of our stores, team members, and customers for always stepping up.”Hollywood Feed encourages anyone who wants to make a difference to get involved by:1) Learning more about the retailer’s outreach efforts at https://www.hollywoodfeed.com/content/giving-back/ 2) Rounding up purchases at their local Hollywood Feed store to support the Emergency Relief Fund and local rescues3) Donating at Hollywood Feed’s Rescue Donation pageTogether, the Hollywood Feed community continues to show what’s possible when people unite for a cause that truly matters: helping pets and families in times of need.In addition to these recent efforts, Hollywood Feed and its “pack” of 1,300 team members help bolster the community by supporting hundreds of rescue partners, sponsoring dozens of dog parks, and donating more than 100,000 pounds of pet food and countless other supplies to homeless pets, rescues and shelters annually. Hollywood Feed also supports local rescues via in-store donation opportunities, hosting community fundraisers and sponsoring seasonal festivals.“One of our main goals is for every pet in our community to live healthier, longer lives of the highest quality,” says Shawn McGhee, president of Hollywood Feed. “That includes pets who are being cared for in shelters or being fostered in addition to those pets who have been welcomed into loving families permanently. By providing rescue organizations with the food, treats and supplies they need to keep adoptable pets healthy and happy, we increase that pet’s chance of finding its forever home.”Hollywood Feed aims to do what is right by the customer, right by local rescues and right by the community. Read more about the retailer’s ongoing commitment to community service at www. hollywoodfeed.com With 170+ locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed's high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.Hollywood Feed is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024.In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.About Hollywood Feed:Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 170 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at hollywoodfeed.com and facebook.com/hwfeed.# # #

