Families Matter Holds Annual Collaborate and Celebrate Gala

Carol Jackson, Executive Director of Families Matter and Judge Tarik Sugarmon with Memphis & Shelby County Juvenile Court visit at the nonprofit's annual Collaborate & Celebrate Gala. A crowd of 200 people gathered to join in fun, food and fellowship in support of the faith-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families, changing lives, and transforming Memphis. Vocalist Crystal Jones performed musical selections for gala attendees. A powerful panel discussion was held with AFIRM program participants. Friends and colleagues visited during Families Matter's recent Collaborate and Celebrate Dinner Gala at Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, TN.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memphis-based nonprofit Families Matter recently held its annual Collaborate and Celebrate Dinner Gala at Second Presbyterian Church. A crowd of 200 people gathered to join in fun, food and fellowship in support of the faith-based nonprofit dedicated to strengthening families, changing lives, and transforming Memphis.The event opened with a warm welcome from Families Matter executive director Carol Jackson followed by a prayer led by Brian Lewis, assistant pastor and director of outreach at Second Presbyterian Church. Ivory Jackson, AFIRM (A Father’s Involvement Really Matters) Master Trainer, performed musical selections before attendees enjoyed dinner. After dinner, powerful remarks were given by community partners including Yetta Lewis, founder of Gestalt Schools and Judge Tarik Sugarmon with Memphis & Shelby County Juvenile Court. Vocalist Crystal Jones performed musical selections for attendees prior to a panel discussion with AFIRM program participants and graduates. The program was introduced by Patrick Batson, AFIRM program manager, and the panel was moderated by AFIRM program trainers Ivory Jackson, Michael Arnold and Breon Franklin. Panelists included Robert Barlow, Lester Davis, Charlie Golden, Malachi Jaja, Damien Leakes, Jervys Malone and DeAndre McLakes. Each panelist answered questions and shared their testimony on how Families Matter and the AFIRM program had helped them play an active role in the lives of their children and navigate relationships with their co-parent. In addition, several graduates shared success stories including completing educational goals, participating in anger management courses, becoming an entrepreneur, getting a CDL license to become a truck driver, and more. The panel concluded with remarks by Carol Jackson and a closing prayer was offered by Gordon Fykes, Manhood Manager for the 12 Principles of Manhood program."At Families Matter, we serve youth and adults through partnerships with schools, churches and community organizations aligned to educate, enhance and encourage individuals to become their best selves," says Carol Jackson, executive director of Families Matter.Program offerings are designed to positively impact the individual, the family structure, and the community as a whole. Free classes are available for youth, men and women to help them develop parenting skills, relationship skills, and healthy character traits. Offerings are designed to provide families with resources to manage difficult times without reaching crisis points.Programming includes:The 12 Principles of Manhood teaches 5th- through 12th-grade boys biblical principles, encouraging their ability to become men of integrity.Connections: Relationship Program teaches teens the sequence of success in building healthy relationships to secure a desired future.Dynamic Dads trains rookie fathers in hospitals to become responsible, involved dads in their newborn's life and increase care of the new mother.Raising Highly Capable Kids encourages parents to familiarize themselves with family patterns to eliminate issues derailing future success. Acquaints parents with community resources that increase resilience.The Nurturing Parents Program equips men and women with skills for healthy family development.A.F.I.R.M (A Father’s Involvement Really Matters) supports low-income fathers involved with child support, teaching skills that increase parental involvement and strengthen co-parenting relationships.For more information, call (901) 260-8520 or to donate visit www.familiesmattermemphis.org

