Trezevant Holds Construction Kickoff for Renovation of Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center

Trezevant's Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center is undergoing a $10 million renovation project. Rachel Siddall, Administrator of Trezevant's Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center A construction kickoff event was held to celebrate the launch of the world-class renovation as well as to thank donors and partners who helped make this possible. The leadership team officially kicked off the construction with a sledgehammer ceremony outside the Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center’s front entrance.

These improvements will allow staff and caregivers to provide a higher level of care enabled by superior resources, updated equipment, brighter rooms and a more therapeutic environment for residents.” — Rachel Siddall, Administrator, Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trezevant, a senior living community located in the heart of Memphis at 177 N. Highland, recently held a construction kickoff celebration for the renovation of its Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center . Themed Together Trezevant, the kickoff event was designed especially to celebrate the launch of the world-class renovation as well as to thank the donors and partners who made this milestone possible.Phase one of the overall $10 million renovation project includes improvements to the first floor of the AMHRC and is expected to be complete in July 2026. Phases two and three will include improvements to the facility’s second and third floors and is expected to be completed in 2027. In addition to renovating all 104 patient rooms, the overall project includes renovating the rehabilitation gym, central dining area, nurse stations, and the lobby of the 55,000-square-foot facility.RKA Construction is serving as the general contractor on the project and brg3s is serving as architect. Trezevant team members and project leadership reviewed project highlights and officially kicked off the construction with a sledgehammer ceremony outside the Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center’s front entrance.Event speakers included Kent Phillips, Trezevant CEO; Paula Jacobson, Executive Director of the Trezevant Foundation ; Rachel Siddall, Administrator of Trezevant’s Allen Morgan Health & Rehabilitation Center; Shade Robinson, Trezevant Foundation Campaign Chair; Patrick Johnston, Executive Vice President of RKA Construction; and Grace Burford, Architect at brg3s Architects.“The long-lasting and positive impact these renovations will have on our patients, staff and families is immense,” said Rachel Siddall, AMHRC’s new Administrator. “These improvements will allow staff and caregivers to provide a higher level of care enabled by superior resources, updated equipment, brighter rooms and a more therapeutic environment for residents.”Prior to joining the Trezevant team earlier this year, Rachel worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi; at the Memphis Jewish Home & Rehab as a Social Worker; and at Ave Maria as the Director of Social Services. In 2023, she went through the Administrator in Training (AIT) program to obtain her Nursing Home Administrator’s license. She became Ave Maria’s Nursing Home Administrator in 2024 and joined the Trezevant team as the AMHRC Administrator in 2025.ABOUT TREZEVANT:Located in the heart of Memphis at 177 North Highland, Trezevant is a continuing care retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, adult day services, and health and rehabilitation services. Trezevant consistently provides world-class service to current and future residents while continuing to be an anchor in the community. Trezevant is a fair housing community and is consistently recognized with awards for resident satisfaction, community and industry leadership such as the Holleran Community Choice Awards, LeadingAge Tennessee Excellence in Caring Awards, HealthCare Chaplaincy Network’s Excellence in Spiritual Care Award, The Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE) Commitment Award, The Commercial Appeal’s Memphis Most, and recognition from the National Center for Assisted Living. For more information on Trezevant, call 901.325.4000 or visit www.trezevantmanor.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.