Allocore Approved for Inclusion in Treasury’s FM QSMO Marketplace

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leading provider of modern lending and fraud-prevention technology for government programs, announced today that its Unified Loans Platform (ULP) and Unified Fraud Platform (UFP) have been approved for listing on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace.The FM QSMO Marketplace serves as a government-wide resource to help federal agencies identify vetted, standards-aligned solutions that support modernization and improve financial management performance. Allocore’s inclusion signals its solutions meet Treasury’s rigorous criteria for functionality, security, and alignment to federal financial management needs.“Federal lending programs manage trillions in public investments. They deserve modern technology worthy of that trust,” said Allocore CEO Bill Webner. “The government doesn't need one-off systems for each program. It needs a modern, scalable platform that efficiently and effectively delivers benefits and prevents fraud, especially in light of the Administration’s commitment to protect America’s Bank Account from waste, fraud, and abuse (EO 14249). We're proud to support that shift through the FM QSMO Marketplace.”Allocore’s offerings now available to federal agencies include:Allocore Unified Loans Platform (ULP)A FedRAMP High authorized, modular platform purpose-built for federal lending programs, the Unified Loans Platform supports the full loan lifecycle across origination, servicing, accounting, and case management. ULP brings commercial-grade automation, workflow orchestration, auditability, and fraud detection to federal credit programs, enabling faster decisions, better oversight, and improved experiences for applicants and program staff.ULP is already proven in large commercial banks and federal loan programs, delivering efficiency improvements, reduced administrative burden, and faster program throughput.Allocore Unified Fraud Platform (UFP)The Unified Fraud Platform is a FedRAMP High authorized solution designed to prevent fraud before public funds are obligated. UFP combines AI-driven identity proofing (IAL2), behavioral analytics, real-time risk assessment, and case management. It includes pre-built connections to federal, commercial, and third-party data sources and enables rapid adoption of Treasury’s Do Not Pay (DNP) capabilities.UFP has already helped public-sector programs prevent billions in improper payments, strengthening program integrity and public trust.Both platforms can be accessed through the Carahsoft Vendor page of the FM QSMO Marketplace catalogue.About the FM QSMO MarketplaceThe Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, provides centralized guidance and government-vetted solutions to improve federal financial management capabilities. Its Marketplace catalog helps agencies identify shared-service and commercial offerings aligned to federal standards.About AllocoreAllocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector. For more information, visit www.allocore.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.