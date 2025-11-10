ReviveHealth™ Announces New CEO and Chief Revenue Officer Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

ReviveHealth, Inc. John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer, ReviveHealth, Inc. Adam Knox, Chief Revenue Officer, ReviveHealth, Inc.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a market leader in whole-person care and integrated health solutions, today announced the appointments of John Lufburrow as Chief Executive Officer and Adam Knox as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic leadership advancements mark a defining moment in Revive’s evolution as it continues to transform the healthcare landscape through accessible, connected, and data-driven care.John Lufburrow Appointed Chief Executive OfficerWith over two decades of executive leadership experience in complex healthcare environments, John Lufburrow brings a distinguished record of driving scalable growth, operational excellence, and innovation. Since joining Revive, John has led the organization’s evolution into a national market trailblazer—expanding its reach to over five million members through digital-first care models that integrate clinicians, counselors, and pharmacy services within a unified care ecosystem.John’s appointment underscores Revive’s commitment to continuity, institutional strength, and forward-thinking leadership. As CEO, he will spearhead the company’s next phase of expansion, leveraging technology, analytics, and clinical partnerships to enhance quality, affordability, and the member experience across all touchpoints.“John's proven dedication and visionary leadership make him the ideal choice to lead Revive into its next chapter,” said Howard Buff, Chairman and Founder of Revive. “I am confident the organization will flourish under his guidance.”“I am honored to lead Revive during this transformative time,” said John Lufburrow, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. “Together with our exceptional team, we will continue advancing innovation, elevating member experiences, and expanding equitable access to care for all.”Adam Knox Joins as Chief Revenue OfficerRevive also announced the appointment of Adam Knox as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing deep expertise in revenue leadership, client retention, and enterprise growth strategy. Knox joins Revive from Highmark Delaware, where he led commercial business operations with full accountability for $526 million in revenue. Throughout his tenure, he consistently exceeded profitability targets, implemented multi-million dollar growth initiatives, and executed strategic market turnarounds that strengthened enterprise performance.At Revive, Adam will oversee all revenue operations, partner strategy, and market expansion initiatives—driving commercial growth and deepening relationships with employers seeking high-value, integrated care solutions.“Adam’s strategic vision and ability to build high-performing teams make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said John Lufburrow. “His experience will accelerate our commercial success and help us scale meaningful partnerships that deliver measurable value.”Driving the Next Chapter of Growth and ImpactSupported by Revive’s seasoned executive leadership team, Lufburrow and Knox will help drive the company’s next phase of growth and innovation. Together with Revive’s senior leaders, they are advancing a unified strategy focused on scalable innovation, strengthened partnerships, and measurable outcomes that redefine the employer health experience.“John and Adam exemplify the kind of leadership that will propel Revive to its next phase of growth and impact,” said Brett Carlson, President and CEO of EIR Partners. “Their complementary experience and shared vision underscore our commitment to innovation, customer success, and sustainable value creation.”About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health, pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative mental health at the center of the member experience. www.revive.healthMedia Contact:

