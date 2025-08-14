ReviveHealth™ Debuts Integrated Weight Health Solution for Employers

ReviveHealth, Inc. Weight health is about energy, mobility, and moments like these. Every step forward is part of a healthier, more connected life.

Virtual-First Experience Unifies Coaching, Clinical Evaluation, and Digital Wellness Into One Seamless Platform

The reimagined solution brings together what people have been asking for—a simpler way to get started, more flexibility, and better tools to make real progress on their weight health journey.” — Amanda Brown, Head of Product, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), the premier Virtual Care Clinic partner for employers, announced the launch of its integrated Weight Health experience— a streamlined virtual-first experience that brings together clinical evaluation, 1:1 coaching, and digital wellness support resources in a single, easy-to-navigate program within the Revive app.“The reimagined solution brings together what people have been asking for—a simpler way to get started, more flexibility, and better tools to make real progress on their weight health journey,” said Amanda Brown, Head of Product at Revive.The updated experience introduces guided onboarding to match members with the right level of support, integrated tools for tracking goals and progress, and consolidated access to digital wellness content all within one app. With a single digital entry point, members benefit from a more intuitive, personalized experience that supports sustainable, long-term habits.“Our goal is to simplify access to effective care,” said Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer at Revive. “By bringing fitness, coaching, and clinical pathways into one coordinated experience, we’re giving members a clearer starting point and giving employers a benefit that’s practical, scalable, and built for real-life use.”Revive’s Weight Health program is designed for long-term success—combining clinician-guided care plans with personalized coaching, behavior change support, and digital tools. All program elements are delivered through a unified platform that simplifies the member journey and supports employers with consistent care delivery and predictable plan administration.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health, pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative mental health at the center of the member experience. www.revive.health

