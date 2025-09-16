Revive’s Inhouse Pharmacies Surpass One Million Prescriptions Filled, A Milestone in Employer-Aligned Mail-Order Care

John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Solutions at Revive

U.S.-based, 50‑state licensed mail‑order pharmacies advance access, adherence, and plan transparency for self‑funded employers

Pharmacy is one of the most powerful yet underutilized drivers of employer health plan performance.” — John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Solutions at Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leading whole-person virtual health and well-being provider serving self-funded employers, third party administrators (TPAs), health systems, and administrative firms, today announced that its in-house mail-order pharmacies have surpassed one million prescriptions filled since launching in 2021. This milestone reflects Revive’s focus on safe dispensing, member experience, and predictable plan performance.Revive operates two independently owned, fully licensed facilities serving both the Eastern and Western United States. These U.S.-based pharmacies are licensed to serve all 50 states and Washington, D.C., providing employers and members with a delivery experience that is not tied to traditional health plans or pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Members with the pharmacy benefit have access to over 1,200 medications at no cost. The benefit also includes free monthly shipping as well as 70+ urgent care medications via local pharmacy pickup and a retail discount card for prescriptions not on the formulary. All medications are dispensed only with a valid prescription from a licensed clinician, and no prescriptions are filled without proper clinician authorization.“Pharmacy is one of the most powerful yet underutilized drivers of employer health plan performance,” said John Olsen, General Manager, Pharmacy Solutions at Revive. “By pairing responsible dispensing with clinical coordination, we help clients manage cost trends and give members a more supportive, transparent pharmacy experience.”Revive’s pharmacy services are integrated into the company’s whole-person virtual care and prevention model, ensuring coordinated prescribing, timely refills, and ongoing pharmacist outreach to support adherence. Members benefit from clear formularies and predictable pricing, while employers gain a coordinated approach that improves cost visibility and operational efficiency. With both facilities serving the entire country, Revive combines national reach with personalized service.“We're using Revive savings to fund richer benefits—lower deductibles, better plan designs, and even wellness programs that were once out of reach,” reported Erin Laudenslager, Human Resources Manager of Albright College and Revive customer.The company’s focus on operational and clinical quality is reflected in its certifications and accreditations. Revive Pharmacy East holds ISO 27001, LegitScript, and Healthcare Merchant (NABP) Digital Pharmacy credentials, while Revive Pharmacy West is expected to achieve ACHC and NABP Digital Pharmacy accreditation later this year. Across both locations, more than one million prescriptions have been dispensed to date. Internal data indicates that members using Revive’s mail-order pharmacies demonstrate a measurable increase in adherence compared to retail pharmacy baselines, underscoring the value of consistent, coordinated medication delivery.“Not all virtual care companies can deliver on the pharmacy experience,” said Mark Orlando, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Revive. “Owning this part of the care journey allows us to align service, safety, and access in a way that benefits both members and employers.”Today, specialty medications account for nearly 79% of total Rx spend in the U.S.1 As demand grows for pharmacy-integrated care solutions, Revive plans to continue expanding its capabilities, advancing accreditation, and enhancing its pharmacist-led support programs to further strengthen outcomes for self-funded employers.“This milestone is the result of years of investment and a team committed to clinical excellence,” said Howard Buff, Chairman and Founder of Revive. “We see pharmacy as central to delivering smarter, more aligned healthcare.”1. https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/pharmacy-benefit-managers-staff-report.pdf About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health, pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative mental health at the center of the member experience. www.revive.health

