Intellibright Secures Platinum, Gold, and More at the 2025 dotCOMM Awards
Intellibright, a performance-driven marketing agency in Austin, TX, has been recognized with six honors at the 2025 dotCOMM Awards.
Platinum Awards highlight data-driven growth for our client, an automotive performance e-commerce leader, and Gembah, a product development platform. Intellibright's tailored strategies led to significant increases in ROAS, revenue, organic leads, and keyword rankings for these clients.
Gold and Honorable Mentions recognize industry-specific excellence, including campaigns for Mira Vie, a senior living brand, Nexad, an AI-native advertising platform, and Nations Roof, one of the largest roofing company’s in the nation.
"The range of wins says everything about our team's versatility," said Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright. "Across all areas of marketing, our mission is simple: use data to cut through the noise and deliver revenue growth for our clients."
About Intellibright
Intellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services, including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.
