Intellibright Secures Platinum, Gold, and More at the 2025 dotCOMM Awards

Across all areas of marketing, our mission is simple: use data to cut through the noise and deliver revenue growth for our clients.”
— Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellibright, a performance-driven marketing agency, has been recognized with six honors at the 2025 dotCOMM Awards, earning three Platinum Awards, one Gold, and two Honorable Mentions. The wins celebrate client success across various industries, showcasing Intellibright's results-driven approach to digital marketing.

Platinum Awards highlight data-driven growth for our client, an automotive performance e-commerce leader, and Gembah, a product development platform. Intellibright's tailored strategies led to significant increases in ROAS, revenue, organic leads, and keyword rankings for these clients.

Gold and Honorable Mentions recognize industry-specific excellence, including campaigns for Mira Vie, a senior living brand, Nexad, an AI-native advertising platform, and Nations Roof, one of the largest roofing company’s in the nation.

"The range of wins says everything about our team's versatility," said Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright. "Across all areas of marketing, our mission is simple: use data to cut through the noise and deliver revenue growth for our clients."

For more information, please contact press@intellibright.com.

About Intellibright
Intellibright is a fast-growing digital marketing agency based in Austin, TX, recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company and ranked among the Financial Times 500 Fastest Growing in the Americas. With a LASR (leads, appointments, sales, revenue) focus, the agency delivers measurable results across paid search, SEO, and digital advertising campaigns. Intellibright offers a full suite of services, including website development and design, SEM, SEO, content marketing, social media, and reporting and analytics, delivering measurable results that drive business success.

Jamison Duck
Intellibright
press@intellibright.com

