Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Algonquin

ALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Algonquin.The location, owned and operated by Sakina and Syed Hyder, officially began serving the community on November 1, 2025. After successful careers in the IT industry, Sakina and Syed Hyder decided to channel their skills and passion into a more purpose-driven career path. Their professional experience has equipped them with strong organizational, leadership, and problem-solving abilities—qualities that now guide the compassionate, client-focused operations of Senior Helpers. Together, they bring a blend of business acumen and heartfelt dedication to their new role as senior care providers. Through Senior Helpers of Algonquin, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“Through patience, great things are accomplished.” – Sakina HyderSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.For Sakina and Syed, opening Senior Helpers was more than a business—it was a personal mission inspired by their own caregiving journey. Having cared for aging parents—one living with dementia and another on hospice while battling cancer—they understand the emotional and physical challenges families in the same situation face. The Hyders have been married for 25 years and are proud parents of three children. They are active in their community, volunteering through organized backpack drives, support of senior centers, and helping prepare meals for those in need. They are motivated every day by the opportunity to help older adults remain safe, comfortable, and cared for in their own homes.“The best of people are those that benefit others the most.” – Syed HyderSenior Helpers of Algonquin offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Sakina and Syed Hyder are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their background in IT, combined with their passion for empathetic caregiving and community service, makes them the perfect candidates for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Algonquin residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Algonquin is located at 4089 Algonquin Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102.To contact the office, call (630) 919-0197 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/il/algonquin/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

