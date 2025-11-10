My Father Moves Mountains by Filmmaker Andria Litto Earns New Prestigious Awards Amid Growing Acclaim

Andria Litto

A legacy reawakened: My Father Moves Mountains earns new awards as Andria Litto’s film exposes the fight for free speech during the Hollywood Blacklist era.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Andria Litto has added multiple prestigious honors to her growing list of accolades for her documentary My Father Moves Mountains, a deeply personal and historically significant film chronicling the life and legacy of her father, George Litto. The film, celebrated for both its artistic strength and cultural importance, continues to resonate nationally and internationally.

“I am deeply grateful to bring home these awards, because they represent far more than recognition for the film; they honor my father’s legacy. My Father Moves Mountains is a testament to his courage, his conviction, and his refusal to allow truth to be silenced. These awards affirm that his story matters, that the fight for artistic freedom continues, and that the voices once threatened and currently threatened with erasure can never truly be muted. I appreciate and thank everyone who has embraced this film and the civil rights it protects.”

My Father Moves Mountains was recently awarded Best Documentary Feature by the L.A. Independent Film Channel Festival, an independent festival known for spotlighting films that champion originality, artistic courage, and cultural impact. The film also earned Litto the Best Director – Feature Documentary award from the New York Cinematography Awards (NYCA), an international online film festival that attracts distributors, festival curators, and film industry leaders.

“My Father Moves Mountains tells the true story of my father, George Litto. He was a visionary talent agent and producer who helped end the Hollywood Blacklist, a period when artists were silenced and punished simply for their beliefs. My father was an uncompromising defender of free speech and artistic independence. He fought to restore the creative and civil rights of filmmakers whose voices had been suppressed, and he did so with courage, conviction, and an unshakable belief in the importance of artistic freedom and the freedom of expression through art.”

“With the ongoing threats to freedom of speech, the story of George Litto, who represented blacklisted artists, is a powerful and important reminder of today’s issues,” say the festival’s judges.

With a filmmaker’s precision and a daughter’s devotion, Litto weaves archival footage, personal history, and Hollywood testimony to illuminate the moral stakes of censorship and the enduring power of truth in art.

“I created this film to honor my father’s strength and to show that artistic truth is not something given—it is something that must be defended,” says Litto. “The story of the Blacklist continues to echo today. We must continue to stand for the freedom to create, to question, and to tell our stories without fear.”

About Andria Litto

Andria Litto is an independent filmmaker dedicated to storytelling that confronts cultural amnesia and champions artistic freedom. She continues the legacy of her father, George Litto, whose work helped restore the voices of blacklisted filmmakers and reshape the artistic landscape of modern American cinema.

