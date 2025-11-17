John Gilstrap Brings Thrills and Tradition to the Holidays, Reminding Readers How a Good Book Can Elevate the Season

John Gilstrap

Thriller titan John Gilstrap shares a holiday message on literacy and teases his latest novel, Scorched Earth, igniting an explosive holiday season.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times bestselling author John Gilstrap has an early gift for his fans this holiday season: a message about the enduring power of stories, and a first look at his upcoming thriller, Scorched Earth, arriving in 2026. Known for his fast-paced storytelling and deeply human characters, Gilstrap believes the holidays offer more than celebration; they’re a chance to reconnect through the written word.

“For so many families, the holidays are built on traditions, the meals we share, the memories we revisit, the stories we pass down,” says Gilstrap. “And while toys and gadgets may grab attention, books are the gift that truly lasts. My own novels are written with that spirit in mind, stories meant to be enjoyed, discussed, and even passed along. Books spark imagination, preserve culture, and keep the love of reading alive from one generation to the next. This year, give the gift of knowledge. It’s the one gift that grows more valuable every time it’s opened.”

Gilstrap acknowledges that while festivities may seem joyful for many, the season can trigger anxiety, family tension, and painful memories for others. Dr. Shahrzad Jalali, a California-based trauma specialist and licensed clinical psychologist, explains that what feels festive to some may feel overwhelming to others, emphasizing the importance of recognizing these emotions and seeking support when needed.

“As the holiday season arrives, it can bring uncertainty and frustration for many, from financial pressures to the chaos of travel,” says Gilstrap. “That’s why I believe there’s no better way to unwind and reconnect than by escaping into a good book. My novels are meant for just that, to help readers relax, reflect, and find a little peace as the year comes to a close, with plenty of action and thrills along the way.”

With 30 acclaimed novels to his credit, Gilstrap’s work spans the best of modern thrillers, stories of courage, moral conflict, and high-stakes heroism that resonate with a wide range of readers.

His upcoming novel, Scorched Earth, promises another unforgettable chapter. In it, disgraced U.S. President Darmond has been ousted from office, but his loyalists are on a deadly mission to silence anyone they perceive as an enemy. When off-the-record contractors begin disappearing, Jonathan Grave and his Security Solutions team must confront an unseen force threatening the very fabric of American values.

“Thrillers may keep us on the edge of our seats,” Gilstrap notes, “but at their heart, they remind us what’s worth protecting: family, freedom, and the truth. Scorched Earth was written with those themes front and center, a story that tests loyalty, exposes corruption, and asks what we’re willing to stand up for when everything is on the line.”

As families across the nation exchange gifts, Gilstrap hopes they’ll also share stories.

“Give someone a book this season,” he adds. “The right story can change a life.”

Preorder Scorched Earth now and step into the world of Jonathan Grave, where loyalty, courage, and justice never rest: https://bit.ly/47UOWMM

About John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap is the New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels, including the acclaimed Jonathan Grave thriller series and the award-winning Nathan’s Run. Before becoming a full-time novelist, Gilstrap built a distinguished career as an explosives safety engineer, consultant, and firefighter, real-world experience that fuels the authenticity and intensity of his work. His books have been translated into more than 20 languages, optioned for film, and praised for their cinematic action, emotional depth, and sharp storytelling. Gilstrap continues to write bestselling thrillers while speaking nationally on writing, safety, and the enduring power of story.

To learn more about John Gilstrap, follow this link: https://bit.ly/47UOWMM

