Boundless Media USA, Award-Winning PR Firm, Announces Discount for All U.S. Veterans

"In today's modern world, it is impossible to be credible without being visible," says Founder Michael Levine.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boundless Media USA, one of the nation’s most respected branding and public relations agencies, has announced a special 20% Veterans Day Discount for all U.S. veterans, and spouses, including active-duty servicemembers, reservists, retired military personnel, and honorably discharged veterans. The offer reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served and protected the United States.

“Veterans are models of discipline, integrity, and courage, qualities we deeply respect,” says Michael Levine, Founder and President of Boundless Media USA. “Many veterans go on to build businesses, write books, coach others, or launch important public-facing projects. Offering this discount is a meaningful way for us to honor their service and help them elevate their stories in a powerful, strategic way.”

Boundless Media USA has worked with countless authors, entrepreneurs, executives, and public figures to elevate their visibility and expand their influence. Levine, who has represented 58 Academy Award winners, 34 Grammy Award winners, and dozens of iconic brands, has long expressed admiration for the leadership and determination embodied by the nation’s veterans.

Boundless Media USA provides a comprehensive range of publicity and brand-building services, including:

-- National TV promotion and media placement

-- Press releases and strategic communication

-- Social media growth and content strategies

-- Book promotion and author platform development

-- Reputation management

As part of the Veterans Day initiative, all veterans can also request a complimentary, personalized assessment with Boundless Media USA’s Chief Innovation Officer, Amanda Kent, by emailing AmandaK@BoundlessMediaUSA.com.

Each assessment is completely customized, never formulaic, and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Offer ends April 30, 2026. Must be a NEW client.

“We believe in empowering veterans to share their expertise and purpose with a much wider audience,” exclaims Kent. “Many veterans come to us with incredible life experiences and leadership strength. With the right communication strategy, they can turn that into a powerful brand, a compelling book launch, or a national media presence. Our team is honored to support their next chapter, whatever it may be.”

The firm’s award-winning staff remains available throughout the Veterans Day promotional period to answer questions, discuss project goals, and guide veterans toward the services that best match their ambitions. Whether a veteran is building a company, releasing a book, transitioning into thought leadership, or seeking greater online visibility, Boundless Media USA offers proven, high-impact solutions.

ABOUT BOUNDLESS MEDIA USA

Boundless Media USA is a full-service branding, media, and public relations firm founded by Michael Levine, one of the most influential publicists of the modern era. Known for representing top-tier entertainers, global brands, bestselling authors, and emerging leaders, the firm provides cutting-edge media strategies, TV promotion, brand development, social media growth, expert positioning, and comprehensive publicity services. Recognized by The Wall Street Journal as “among America’s premier branding and P.R. firms.”

For more information about Boundless Media USA and its services, click here: https://boundlessmediausa.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.