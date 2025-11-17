Louis Gale Gets Real About the Disappointments and Triumphs He’s Experienced as an Author: Resilience Writes His Story

Louis Gale

Louis Gale shares the emotional challenges of being a new author while urging readers to explore his powerful books.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher consciousness author Louis Gale is turning disappointment into determination as he opens up about the emotional challenges of being a new author, and why readers should explore his powerful new books in a six-part series: a written self-portrait, "On Psychosis": A Novella Vol. I capture the mind at its breaking point and the unexpected clarity that follows chaos, while a written self-portrait "On Tragedy": Volume II, continues the journey through loss, healing, and spiritual awakening.

To purchase copies of Gale's groundbreaking books, click here: https://bit.ly/3M2XhX7

Gale describes the early stages of publishing as surprisingly painful. “You pour your entire soul, blood, sweat, and tears into a project, and when the numbers come in, nothing happens,” he says. “I know hundreds of people, including family and friends, and many of them have yet to buy and read my now two available books.”

Despite the discouragement, he chooses gratitude and openness. “I once met an Uber driver who told me he was an author. Before he dropped me off, I had already purchased his book. That’s the energy I believe in.”

His experience aligns with industry data: the average traditionally published book sells only 250–300 copies in its first year and around 3,000 copies over its lifetime. Self-published books face tougher odds; most sell fewer than 100 copies, and many authors earn under $500 annually. These realities, rather than defeating him, reinforce his long-term vision.

“Knowing how difficult it is for new authors actually motivates me,” Gale says. “It makes every reader who picks up my books even more meaningful.”

Gale’s books stand out for blending fictional narrative, mental health insight, spiritual awakening, and emotional transparency. Readers seeking authenticity and deep inner truth will find a powerful voice in his writing.

His books have already earned recognition, appearing in respected institutions including Harvard University, Riverside County Library, a mention at his alma mater, CSUN, and countless other academic settings; a rare achievement for a new author.

He does not shy away from discussing his own past. “I had a family member say, ‘You can’t expect all of us to be okay after you took your mental break from reality and all that time in the mental hospital, some of us don’t want to know,’ he says. “But who better to write on the subject than someone who has lived it? And most importantly, it’s fiction!” Gale says.

Even while acknowledging the pain of slow sales, Gale stays optimistic and boldly ambitious. “I want my books to be more popular than the Bible,” he jokes. “I’m still alive. I’ve been paving the way. Why not aim big?”

He also challenges common sayings about ambition. “People say, ‘Shoot for the stars and land on the moon.’ No. I say if you shoot for the stars, then land on the stars. That’s the mindset that keeps me going.”

For Gale, the mission is not financial. “It’s about the reach,” he says. “I’ve only published two books so far, and this is a six-part series. I have a lifetime to get the book sales I’m after.”

He hopes his honesty encourages other writers. “Perseverance is everything,” Gale says. “Even when no one believes in you, you must believe in yourself. Your story matters.”

Readers Rave About Gale's Work

"I have never read anything like this. It is very thought-provoking and will be written. I recommend this book to anyone who wants to think about our journey through life. It is an exciting series about Man's feelings about all he encounters."

"I don’t want to spoil anything so I’ll just say this. The more you learn about Amstel, the more you want to keep reading. I’d recommend this to anyone looking for a thought provoking story that is highly entertaining. I’m excited to see what happens next in the series!"

About the Author

Louis Gale is an acclaimed author, mental health advocate, and emerging thought leader in the exploration of human consciousness. His six-volume series blends personal insight with profound philosophical inquiry, inviting readers into a rich journey through spirituality, psychology, and elevated awareness. Through his writing, Gale guides audiences toward self-discovery, emotional healing, and transformative growth.

In addition to his literary work, Gale is a certified peer support specialist with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), where he uses his lived experience to uplift and empower individuals navigating their own mental health paths.

Gale is about to earn his MA in Consciousness, Psychology, and Transformation (CPT) studies at the JFK School of Social Sciences and will continue on to earn his PhD, where his life ambition (besides a Nobel Prize in Literature and a MacArthur Genius Grant) is to become a professor. “I’m an advocate for higher education.”

Louis Gale is available for interviews.

To learn more about Gale, click here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/louis-gale-758792348/

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/author_louis.gale/

