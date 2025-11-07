Renegade Lemonade Launches Kickstarter and Equity Raise Supporting Spring 2026 Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Debut

We Ready! Support our Kickstarter Renegade Lemonade Wines Win Medals at 2025 WSWA What's in a 5 oz. glass of Renegade Lemonade?

Award-winning Georgia wine brand kicks off crowdfunding and equity raise ahead of its Mercedes-Benz Stadium debut and Renegade Lemonade BOLD launch

Our award-winning wines, a world-class stadium and the world’s biggest soccer event all colliding at once: That’s not chance, that's strategy. This will launch Renegade Lemonade on the global stage.”” — Brady Reiter

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The family behind Renegade Lemonade, the award-winning wines made from 100% lemons, has officially announced a Kickstarter campaign launching November 15, 2025, alongside a concurrent equity raise to support two landmark initiatives: the brand’s Spring 2026 debut inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the production rollout of its new convenience-store-ready line, Renegade Lemonade BOLD.Renegade Lemonade has secured its place inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is finalizing a sponsorship with Atlanta United 2, deepening its connection to the city’s sports and cultural heartbeat. These dual fundraising efforts — community crowdfunding and equity investment — will fuel the brand’s next leap: bringing Renegade Lemonade Frozen Halftime Tea™ to all club spaces within the stadium, and launching Renegade Lemonade BOLD, a new high-proof ready-to-drink convenience store line designed to compete directly with BuzzBallz and other convivence store brands.“We started in our Georgia basement during lockdown with a dream and a recipe book,” said Brady Reiter, Founder and CEO of Renegade Lemonade. “We’ve secured our spot inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — the same field where the World Cup will be played — and we’re finalizing a sponsorship with Atlanta United 2, the professional team that plays there. Our award-winning products, a world-class stadium, and the world’s biggest soccer event all colliding at once — that’s not chance, that’s positioning. This is the launch that puts Renegade Lemonade on the global stage.”One of Georgia's Fastest-Growing BrandsFounded in 2020 in Dallas, Georgia, Renegade Lemonade began as a creative lockdown experiment that evolved into one of the South’s fastest-growing independent beverage brands. By crafting wines made entirely from lemons — no grapes — the company challenged tradition and built a devoted following of Lemon Lovers and Bold Believers.Now, the next evolution begins with Renegade Lemonade BOLD, the company’s entry into the ready-to-drink (RTD) and convenience-store space. Packaged in smaller, high-impact formats, Renegade Lemonade BOLD delivers higher ABV (14–16%) and flavors that embody the heart of the South:Original Lemon, Georgia Peach, and Cotton Candy.Each bottle or can of Renegade Lemonade BOLD is:• 100% lemon-based and naturally gluten-free• Contains no artificial colors or flavors• Tests show naturally high levels of vitamins B6-2, B6-3, and C. Look up how critical those vitamins are.“Lemons are our muse,” said Alex Reiter, President and Chief Lemon Officer. “They’re bright, balanced, and a little underestimated — just like us. That’s why we say: Be Bold, Be a Renegade.”From Georgia Basement to Atlanta StadiumWith distribution already established across the Southeast, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest, and with plans to expand into 10 additional states in 2026, Renegade Lemonade is entering Phase 2 of its expansion — anchored by the Spring 2026 launch of Renegade Lemonade Frozen Halftime Tea™ inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the launch of Renegade Lemonade BOLD.The Renegade Lemonade Frozen Halftime Tea™ — a frozen twist on the classic Arnold Palmer — will be sold across all club spaces within the stadium during every event, from professional soccer and football to concerts and festivals.“This isn’t about hoping for a shot — it’s about making the most of the one we’ve earned,” said Brady. “The Kickstarter brings our fans along for the ride, while the equity raise allows investors to help us scale this success, expand BOLD, and make Atlanta proud.”Funds raised will support:• Production and packaging for Renegade Lemonade BOLD, the brand’s new RTD convenience-store line• Stadium activations and fan experiences at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium• Retail expansion and marketing across Atlanta and key national markets• The Be Bold, Be a Renegade $10K Contest, celebrating creativity and individuality among fansReward Tiers Built for FansEvery Kickstarter pledge unlocks access to the Renegade movement — from $10 Founders Insider packages with achievement coins, to $5,000 VIP experiences that let top backers help choose the next Renegade Lemonade BOLD flavor to go to market (complete with their name on the label).Additional tiers include limited-edition merch, ATL launch party invitations, and a seven-course Chef’s Table dinner with Brady and Alex in Spring 2026.“We designed rewards that feel personal,” said Alex. “It’s not just swag — it’s belonging. Every backer becomes part of this story.”A Stadium Pour and a Southern PromiseRenegade Lemonade’s debut inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, alongside its entry into the RTD convenience-store market, represents a full-circle Georgia success story — one built on grit, flavor, and family.“This is what happens when you bet on your community,” Brady said. “Every bottle we sell and every event we pour is proof that local brands with heart and hustle can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest names in the game.”Join the MovementThe Renegade Lemonade BOLD Kickstarter campaign launches November 15, 2025, and runs through January 15, 2026.Fans can back the project, view campaign videos, and enter the Be Bold, Be a Renegade Contest by visiting:For professional investment inquiries, contact:📧 invest@rlemonade.comFollow the journey on social media: @RenegadeLemonadeWine on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.About Renegade LemonadeFounded in 2020 by Brady and Alex Reiter in Dallas, Georgia, Renegade Lemonade creates the world’s first wines made from 100% lemons — no grapes, no gimmicks. The brand’s flagship lemon wine and sparkling lemon wine have won multiple gold medals and are now distributed across the Southeast, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest.Renegade Lemonade’s mission is to elevate and celebrate the lemon — inspiring boldness, joy, and authenticity in everything it touches.Media Contact:Renegade Lemonade Media RelationsEmail: press@rlemonade.comWebsite: www.RenegadeLemonadeWine.com

