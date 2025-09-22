Renegade Lemonade Expands Into the Pacific Northwest with Odom Corporation

100% Lemons, No Grapes - Available in Albertsons Renegade Lemonade in Action Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine

Early Wins with Albertsons and Bold Plans for Hawaii and Alaska in 2026

Odom’s rich history and phenomenal brokerage team make them the perfect partner, aligning with Renegade’s strategy as we expand boldly across the Pacific Northwest.” — Brady Reiter, Founder & CEO

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renegade Lemonade, the nation’s first wine made from 100% lemons and no grapes, is proud to announce its official entry into the Pacific Northwest through a new partnership with Odom Corporation, one of the region’s most respected beverage organizations.Renegade Lemonade’s arrival is already making waves with an early win at Albertsons, one of the largest and most trusted grocery chains in the United States. With over 2,200 stores across 35 states and Washington D.C., Albertsons’ massive local and national presence makes this entry into the Pacific Northwest not just a regional move, but a bold foothold into some of the most competitive grocery markets in the country.“Odom Corporation’s rich history, deep market knowledge, and phenomenal team make them the perfect partner for Renegade Lemonade,” said Brady Reiter, Founder and CEO. “Together, we’re not just launching a product—we’re building a bold movement to elevate and celebrate the lemon across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”Founded in 2020, Renegade Lemonade has quickly become a category disruptor with its award-winning wines, including Renegade Lemonade and Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine. The company’s mission is simple yet powerful: to elevate and celebrate the lemon as the star of the glass, not a garnish.With Odom Corporation’s expansive reach, the partnership will also pave the way for Renegade Lemonade’s planned expansion into Hawaii and Alaska in 2026, unlocking new markets and opportunities in regions where refreshing, citrus-forward wines are a natural fit.“Partnering with Odom is about aligning with excellence,” added Alexandra Reiter, President and Chief Lemon Officer. “Their legacy of quality and innovation mirrors our own renegade spirit. We’re thrilled to take this bold step together.”About Renegade LemonadeFounded by Brady and Alexandra Reiter, Renegade Lemonade is a pioneering wine company built on a rebellious idea: wine made from 100% lemons, not grapes. Since 2020, the brand has grown from a basement project to a nationally distributed line of award-winning wines, including Renegade Lemonade and Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine. With every bottle, Renegade Lemonade champions its mission to elevate and celebrate the lemon. Learn more at www.RenegadeLemonadeWine.com About Odom CorporationFounded in 1934, Odom Corporation is one of the largest and most respected wholesale beverage distributors in the Pacific Northwest. With operations across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and beyond, Odom is committed to delivering exceptional service and a diverse portfolio of leading brands. Learn more at www.odomcorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.