Renegade Lemonade Expands Distribution Into Texas with Thoroughbred Provisions

Renegade Lemonade Wines Win Medals at 2025 WSWA Alex & Brady Reiter Zestie says "Live your Zest Life!"

Texas-sized debut brings 100% lemon wines to Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin

Everything is bigger in Texas, and we knew our Bold wines—crafted from 100% lemons—belonged here. We are so excited to spread the lemon love to Texas!” — Alexandra Reiter, President and Chief Lemon Officer of Renegade Lemonade

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renegade Lemonade, the award-winning winery built on 100% lemons and no grapes, is proud to announce its official entry into the Lone Star State. All Renegade Lemonade products are now available in Texas, with a primary focus on the dynamic Dallas–Fort Worth and Austin markets.Dallas–Fort Worth is one of the largest and most competitive beverage markets in the nation, making it the perfect stage for Renegade’s bold and refreshing wines. To bring its vision to life, Renegade Lemonade has partnered with Thoroughbred Provisions LLC, a Texas-based distribution company rooted in DFW.“Everything is bigger in Texas, and we knew our Bold wines—crafted from 100% lemons—belonged here,” said Alexandra Reiter, President and Chief Lemon Officer of Renegade Lemonade. “We’re here to elevate and celebrate the lemon, and our early success with local chains proves Texans are ready for something refreshing and different.”Renegade Lemonade has already notched early wins with regional retail partners, laying the foundation for strong growth throughout Texas. With Thoroughbred Provisions’ local expertise and Renegade’s rebellious approach to winemaking, the brand is well-positioned to make a lasting impact.Renegade Lemonade’s current product lineup includes:Renegade Lemonade – The original flagship lemon wine (12% ABV).Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine – A brut-style sparkling made entirely from lemons (14% ABV).Renegade Lemonade BOLD – High-proof flavor line (14–20% ABV), set to expand nationwide in 2026.As Renegade continues its mission to put lemons at the center of the wine world, Texas represents a major milestone.About Renegade LemonadeFounded in 2020, Renegade Lemonade is the first winery in the United States built entirely on lemons instead of grapes. Family-owned and operated, the company’s mission is simple: elevate and celebrate the lemon. With award-winning wines and an ever-growing lineup of bold innovations, Renegade Lemonade is redefining what wine can be.About Thoroughbred Provisions LLCThoroughbred Provisions LLC is a Texas-based distribution company dedicated to bringing distinctive and innovative beverage brands to market. Based in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, Thoroughbred Provisions leverages strong relationships with retailers and restaurants to deliver bold new flavors to Texas consumers.

