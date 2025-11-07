Explore new fishing, picnicking, and trail opportunities at these MDC lakes in the Ozarks

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts to visit four picturesque community lakes (CL) located in south-central Missouri. Each site offers a combination of water access, picnic amenities, and trails, making them ideal for a day trip or a weekend getaway.

These sites offer high-quality fishing access, trails, and family-friendly facilities. These areas also provide excellent opportunities for various outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking, and enjoying a lakeside picnic, all within easy reach of home.

Austin Community Lake is situated just a few minutes west of Cabool, conveniently located off Highway 60. Covering an impressive 22 acres, this lake is surrounded by lush, forested acreage. Visitors can access the lake via a concrete boat ramp, a fishing dock, and an ADA-accessible privy. Additionally, there’s a picnic area equipped with a pavilion and multiple grills, providing ample space for relaxation and enjoyment.

Towell Lake, located at Little Prairie Community Lake , spans a vast 97 acres and is conveniently situated just off I-44. This makes it a short drive from Rolla or St. James. The lake area features a concrete boat ramp with a courtesy dock, a fishing dock, two privies, and several picnic areas. Moreover, a 3.1-mile trail encircles the lake, offering hikers and nature enthusiasts the chance to explore the surrounding landscape and observe diverse wildlife.

Miller Community Lake , located east of Van Buren and just off Highway 60, offers 26 acres of water. Amenities include a concrete boat ramp, ADA parking, a privy, and multiple picnic spots with fire rings. A roughly one-mile trail encircles the lake, perfect for light hikes or leisurely strolls.

Sims Valley Community Lake, situated near Willow Springs or Mountain View (off Highway 60), boasts 42 acres of water. Facilities include a concrete boat ramp with a courtesy dock, a fishing dock, a privy, and a picnic area. This serene setting is ideal for fishing or simply relaxing by the water. The lake offers a good opportunity for anglers to catch a master angler size redear sunfish and offers a unique opportunity to catch chain pickerel.

“These MDC lakes provide a wealth of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to connect with nature and engage in various recreational activities,” said Cody McKee, MDC recreational use specialist. “Whether you’re an avid angler, a passionate hiker, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, these lakes offer something for everyone.”

Before visiting, MDC recommends checking local area regulations, particularly regarding boat motors and permitted times.

For more information, maps, or fishing prospects, visit mdc.mo.gov or download the free MO Outdoors mobile app and search for the respective lake or conservation area name.