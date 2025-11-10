Walk off the turkey with MDC Nov. 29 in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – If you’re feeling cooped up after a Thanksgiving meal and want to stretch your legs, join Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center for “Walk Off the Turkey - Hiking Program!” Nov. 29 from 10-11 a.m. along Lake Taneycomo. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213014

MDC Naturalist Carly Robbs will lead the group for a one-mile hike along Lake Taneycomo while sharing fun facts about wild turkeys. Wear closed-toed walking or hiking shoes, bring water, and dress for the weather. Leashed pets are allowed on trails.

This hike is recommended for ages five and up. Participants will meet in front of the Conservation Education Center at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

To find out more about the Nov. 29 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.