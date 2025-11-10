Knot tying and paracord sling making classes to be offered at Rockwoods Reservation Dec. 5

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Improve your outdoor resourcefulness and learn how to make a novel holiday gift for the hunter on your list with two free programs being offered at Rockwoods Reservation by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC is hosting two free public programs at Rockwoods Reservation on Friday, Dec. 5 that focus on working with paracord. Both events are free and open to ages 15 years and up. Participants can attend either one or both programs. Preregistration is required for each program separately at the links provided below:

Introduction to Knot Tying; 10 – 11:30 a.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ook. Can’t tie a knot so you tie a lot? This course is designed to show you how to tie the 10 most basic knots for the outdoors. Participants will learn about each knot and see how they can be used in the field. There will also be chances for hands-on practice.

Paracord Rifle Sling for the Holidays; 1 – 4 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ooZ. Looking for that perfect gift for the hunter in your life this holiday season? Learn how to make a 40-inch paracord rifle sling, creating a one-of-a-kind, personalized gift for your friend or family member this season. Participants will need to purchase the following items in advance and bring them to class: One strand, 42-foot in length of a dark-colored paracord (550lb, 7 strand, 4mm) Two strands, each 26-foot in length of a lighter colored paracord (550lb, 7 strand, 4mm) Two 1.25-inch sling swivels with two point quick attach



Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.