Metro Building and Remodeling Group Rebrands as Metro Design Build Group

George Kall, President of Metro Design Build Group

Metro Building and Remodeling Group announces new name: Metro Design Build Group to reflect its commitment to the design-build process of renovation.

There’s no need to juggle multiple contractors because the majority of them are all under one roof. This makes the entire experience more enjoyable and less stressful for the homeowner.” — George Kall

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metro Building and Remodeling Group is proud to announce its new name: Metro Design Build Group to better reflect its commitment to the design-build process of renovation and custom home building. To accompany the name change, Metro has rebranded their website, metrodesignbuildgroup.com, as well.The design-build model is a streamlined approach in residential custom home building and remodeling where a single entity, like Metro Design Build Group, handles both the design and construction phases of a project. This collaborative method ensures seamless communication, consistent quality, and a unified vision between the homeowner, designers, and the build team from start to finish.“Our clients benefit from a more efficient process, accurate budgeting, and timely project completion,” states George Kall, President of Metro Design Build Group. “With design-build, there’s no need to juggle multiple contractors because the majority of them are all under one roof. This makes the entire experience more enjoyable and less stressful for the homeowner. We changed our name to better represent our commitment to this cohesive and highly collaborative process.”Metro Design Build Group remains dedicated to delivering the exceptional craftsmanship and personalized service that homeowners expect. The new name underscores the company’s focus on providing a client-centered approach to custom home building and remodeling.For more information about Metro Design Build Group and its services, please visit https://metrodesignbuildgroup.com

