TalkIsrael.org and Israeli-American Council Inspire Students at Jewish Culture HS to Share Positive Stories About Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israeli-American Council (IAC) and TalkIsrael.org visited Jewish Culture High School in South Florida this week for an inspiring program about the power of social media — and how every student can become an influencer for good.The session was led by Kami Salman , TalkIsrael.org’s Director of Education and a homegrown influencer who began her journey creating Israel-positive content on the platform. Kami brought energy, humor, and authenticity to her presentation, engaging students in a lively discussion about how social media shapes the world’s perception of Israel.She shared eye-opening examples of how many countries’ social media presence highlights culture, innovation, and pride — while Israel’s digital narrative too often focuses on conflict and crisis.“It’s time we show the world the other side of Israel — the beauty, creativity, technology, music, and joy that make it so special,” said Salman. “Every one of you has the power to use your voice and your platform to make a difference.”The event encouraged students to think critically about the content they consume and share, while equipping them with practical tools to promote positive, authentic stories about Israel and the Jewish community online.TalkIsrael.org, in partnership with the IAC, works to empower young creators across North America to share personal and uplifting stories about Israel on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Through mentorship, digital media training, and values-based storytelling, TalkIsrael.org is building a new generation of proud, responsible, and impactful digital voices.“Today’s students are tomorrow’s storytellers,” said Maya Vorobyov , Executive Director of TalkIsrael.org. “If we want the truth about Israel and Jewish life to be seen and heard, it has to come from authentic, passionate young people like those we met today.”The visit concluded with students brainstorming ideas for content that celebrates Israel’s innovation, diversity, culture, and humanitarian work — turning awareness into action.Founded and Based in Los Angeles, CA

