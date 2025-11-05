DAVE SHLACHTER ANNOUNCES THE UPCOMING LAUNCH OF HINENU: ISRAEL AT TEN MILLION

Hinenu (Here We Are) Cover Author, Photographer and Storyteller Dave Shlachter

A deeply personal photographic journey capturing the soul of Israel at a historic crossroads Pre-sale begins next month/National book tour launching early 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What began as one man’s personal quest to understand Israel during one of its most tumultuous years has evolved into a stunning visual and emotional record of a nation at a historic milestone. Entrepreneur and Malibu native Dave Shlachter today announced the upcoming release of his debut book, Hinenu: Israel at Ten Million — a photographic and narrative collection celebrating the people of Israel as the nation reaches a population of ten million.Pre-orders open next month on HinenuBook.com￼, with a U.S. book tour scheduled for early 2026.From Malibu to the Mideast: A Journey of PurposeUnlike most photographers or journalists, Dave Shlachter never set out to make a book. A successful real estate developer from Malibu, he arrived in Israel seeking connection and meaning during a time of immense challenge for the Jewish people. What started as a few photos turned into a year-long mission: documenting hundreds of everyday Israelis - Arabs, Jews, Druze, Christians, young, old, soldiers, artists, farmers, immigrants, and survivors - each representing the resilience and diversity of a nation still writing its story.“I didn’t come here as a photographer,” said Shlachter. “I came as a human trying to understand Israel in a moment when it needed to be understood the most. I just started meeting people, listening, taking pictures — and I realized that every face, every story, every corner of this country was a piece of something much bigger.”Working entirely on his own, Shlachter traveled the length and breadth of Israel, from the Negev Desert to the Golan Heights, photographing and interviewing people from all walks of life.A Portrait of a People — and a MomentHinenu (Hebrew for “Here We Are”) presents more than 100 portraits and first-person stories, combining vivid photography with intimate personal reflections. The book captures the complexity of modern Israel — its beauty, contradictions, humor, faith, and perseverance — through the eyes of its people.“We hear so much about Israel in the news — the politics, the conflict — but rarely do we just see the people,” Shlachter explained. “This book isn’t about one side or another. It’s about humanity. It’s about showing that no matter who we are or where we’re from, we share the same desire to be seen and understood.”The Book and Upcoming Tour• Book Title: Hinenu: Israel at Ten Million• Pre-Sale: Opens next month on HinenuBook.com￼• Delivered: January 2026 (shipping worldwide)• U.S. Book Tour: Early 2026 — including events in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Tel Aviv, and moreThe tour will feature Shlachter in conversation with local communities, sharing stories from his travels and the inspiration behind Hinenu.About Dave ShlachterDave Shlachter is a Tel Aviv-based entrepreneur and real estate developer who turned his lens toward storytelling during a transformative year+ in Israel. With no formal background in photography, he embarked on a self-driven mission to document the people and spirit of Israel as it reached a population of ten million. Hinenu is his first book — a reflection of one man’s journey to reconnect with his roots and the enduring humanity that defines a nation.For More InformationVisit HinenuBook.com￼ to sign up for pre-sale updates, exclusive previews, and book tour announcements.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements with Dave Shlachter, please contact:Warren H. Cohn Warren@RocketshipPR.com

