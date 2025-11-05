Don’t Hate Debate TV Announces New Offerings and Stellar Data

AI-Native Media Platform Tops 1% on YouTube — 2.5 Million Views, 16K+ Subscribers, and Viral Debates from “Socialism vs Capitalism” to “Hate Is Hate”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an internet built on outrage, Don’t Hate Debate TV (DHD TV) is proving something radical — that civility can go viral.The world’s first AI-native civility media platform, DHD TV uses artificial intelligence to model empathy and bluntness, presenting multiple perspectives on the world’s most divisive issues — and inspiring people to think again.In just three months, DHD TV has generated over 2.5 million views, 16,000+ subscribers, and 8,400 watch hours, placing it in the top 1% of all new YouTube channels worldwide — with less than $20,000 in total paid amplification. DHD TV is outperforming legacy news outlets and creator channels that spend ten times as much.The Civil Side of AIUnlike algorithms that amplify anger, DHD TV uses AI to scale empathy, logic, and humor.It’s building the future of civil media — where conversation becomes content, and content creates common ground.This is the good side of AI — proof that technology can make us more human, not less.« Civility is the next viral. We’re proving that people don’t actually want echo chambers — they want to hear something both sides. Our engagement comes from across the spectrum — left, right, and center —and hearing others is the first step to restoring the lost art of conversation » Robin Lemberg, Creator, DHD TV and Founder, The Heart MonitorsAI HOSTS: SUPERHEROES OF CIVILITYLed by proprietary AI hosts Civil Sally and Blunt Ben, DHD TV brings opposing views together — not to agree, but to understand with empathy and bluntness.Recent viral shorts include:“Hate Is Hate” – Rejecting extremism on every side (305K+ views)« If They CAN we CAN »Where the most extreme opponents find middle ground (120K+)“RIP to a Ferocious Debater” – When speech turns into violence (120K+ views)“AI Beats Bots” – Can humans still win the innovation war? (100K+ views)And in long-form debates like “Socialism vs Capitalism” (405K+ views), DHD TV proves that audiences will watch and share balanced, thought-provoking perspectives when they trust the intent behind them.« DHD TV doesn’t pick sides — it shows them. We’re using AI to model empathy and bluntness — to remind people what open-minded conversation feels like.”Inspiring Dialogue and Debate with Music AnthemsBeyond its debates, DHD TV is creating a new emotional language in culture — where news meets music and meaning:“Hate Hate Love Love” – a viral anthem for unity“Debate Must Survive” – a rallying cry for free speech“The Dream (Work It)” – a modern reflection on the American DreamEach music video extends the platform’s mission beyond commentary — to inspire people to feel before they fight.About DHD TVDHD TV is the first AI-native civility media platform, created by The Heart Monitors LLC, a Paris- and New York-based strategy and activation firm that builds brands around feelings and foresight.About Robin LembergRobin Lemberg is the Founder of The Heart Monitors (THM) and creator of Don’t Hate Debate TV (DHD TV) — two ventures that merge strategy, media, and emotion. A pioneer of the Emotion Ecoomy, she has built the first platform that identifies, measures, and monetizes human feelings as financial value. Through DHD TV, she extends that mission into culture, using AI-powered hosts to model empathy, humor, and civil debate for a new generation.The Heart Monitors (THM) — a strategic and activation firm based in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, with creative teams in key cities across the globe— helps French brands connect more deeply to American hearts and wallets, driving both cultural and financial value. AI is at the heart of THM, powering the identification, prediction, and monetization of feelings in real time — turning emotion into the world’s most valuable data.Robin was educated at the University of Pennsylvania / Wharton School, the Kellogg School of Management Executive Program, and the Sorbonne Université (Paris IV).

