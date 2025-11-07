Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Expands Its Presence with New Office in Downtown Boulder

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Window Treatments to Buzz About Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder at 1495 Canyon Blvd Boulder Owners, Amber & Eric Hoffman Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Van: BEEyonce

Local window coverings company opens new space at 1495 Canyon Blvd, reaffirming commitment to Boulder’s small business community and vibrant downtown.

We’re proud to grow our roots right here in downtown Boulder. This space reflects our commitment to the local community and to helping homeowners love where they live.” — Amber Hoffman

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FDM Home LLC, doing business as Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder, is proud to announce the opening of its new office space at 1495 Canyon Boulevard, Suite LL10, Boulder, CO 80304. The move marks an exciting new chapter for the locally owned and operated window coverings company, reinforcing its dedication to serving homeowners and businesses across the Front Range while planting even deeper roots in the heart of downtown Boulder.

The new location, situated within Strive Workspaces, offers Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder a professional and flexible home base that reflects the company’s values of collaboration, community, and accessibility. As an active member of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder sees this move not only as an operational upgrade but also as a way to invest in the local business ecosystem.

“Downtown Boulder has such incredible energy — it’s the perfect place for a small business like ours to grow, connect, and give back,” said Amber Hoffman, co-owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder. “We’re excited to share space with other entrepreneurs who are building and creating here every day. Partnering with Strive Workspaces allows us to be part of that community while offering our clients a convenient, central meeting location.”

A Bright Future for Local Window Coverings

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder opened its doors in 2023 as part of the Bumble Bee Blinds national brand, backed by HorsePower Brands — a parent company dedicated to empowering locally owned home service businesses. Owners Amber and Eric Hoffman quickly established the Boulder location as a trusted provider of custom window treatments, including blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized solutions.

In just two years, the company has grown steadily through strong community partnerships, word-of-mouth referrals, and a commitment to personalized service. The new office location will serve as a design consultation hub, client meeting space, and operational base for the company’s expanding team.

“Many of our clients are in Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, and Longmont — but Boulder has always been the heart of our business,” said Eric Hoffman, co-owner. “This space allows us to better serve local homeowners, builders, and interior designers while continuing to bring thoughtful, design-driven solutions to every project.”

Supporting Small Business and Local Growth

The decision to open inside Strive Workspaces was a deliberate one. Strive’s mission — to provide flexible, affordable office solutions for small and growing businesses — aligns closely with Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder’s own values of supporting local enterprise. Both businesses are active members of the Boulder Chamber of Commerce.

“Being surrounded by other small business owners who share our entrepreneurial drive is inspiring,” said Amber Hoffman. “There’s a collaborative spirit here that perfectly matches what Boulder is known for — innovation, sustainability, and community connection.”

As a Boulder Chamber Member, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder has been actively involved in the local business community, including participation in events hosted by the Chamber and the Home Builders Association of Denver’s Sales & Marketing Council. This new downtown presence further strengthens the company’s ties to the city’s thriving business network.

Design Meets Functionality — Locally and Professionally

Known for its high-quality products and professional installation, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder offers a wide range of customizable window treatments to suit every style and budget. The company partners with top brands like Hunter Douglas, Graber, and Louisville's own Insolroll, bringing both residential and commercial window covering clients the latest in energy efficiency, light control, and smart home integration.

From modern roller shades and drapery to durable shutters and outdoor shades, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder provides free in-home consultations to help customers design spaces that are both beautiful and functional. Every project is supported by the company’s dedication to education, design expertise, and exceptional customer care.

“We believe window coverings should reflect how people actually live and work,” said Eric Hoffman. “Whether it’s helping a young family choose durable materials for a busy household or working with an architect on a commercial design, our goal is always to enhance the way light, comfort, and design come together.”

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder, owned and operated by Amber and Eric Hoffman, is a locally based window coverings company serving Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Louisville, Longmont, Erie, Superior, and the surrounding communities. The company offers a full line of custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized solutions, with professional installation and personalized design consultations.

As part of the Bumble Bee Blinds network, the Boulder location combines the strength of a national brand with the personal touch of local ownership.

To schedule a free in-home consultation or learn more about the company’s offerings, visit [www.bumblebeeblinds.com/boulder-co](http://www.bumblebeeblinds.com/boulder-co).

About Strive Workspaces

Strive Workspaces, located in the heart of downtown Boulder, provides flexible office solutions designed to support local professionals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. By creating adaptable work environments that encourage collaboration and productivity, Strive helps Boulder’s business community thrive. Learn more at [www.striveworkspaces.com](http://www.striveworkspaces.com).

