Eastern Shore and Gulf Coast Homeowners Gain Access to Hunter Douglas Through Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile

Local ownership, premium design solutions, and expanded product lines now available across the Mobile Bay region.

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile, locally owned and operated by Kristine Jefferson, is proud to announce that it has been named an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer in Mobile, bringing world-class window treatment solutions to homeowners and businesses across Mobile, Daphne, the Eastern Shore, and the Gulf Shores. This partnership means customers throughout the Mobile Bay region will now have access to Hunter Douglas’ industry-leading products, renowned for their style, innovation, and performance — alongside Bumble Bee Blinds’ dedication to client service and professionalism.

Expanding Options for Mobile Bay Homeowners and Businesses

Hunter Douglas has long been recognized as a pioneer in window covering design, known for combining beauty with functionality. From energy-efficient shades and automated blinds to custom roman shades and premium fabrics, the brand offers products that redefine what window treatments can do for a space.

By becoming an authorized dealer, Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile expands its already diverse selection of blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery to include a suite of Hunter Douglas collections. Customers in Mobile, Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, and Gulf Shores can now choose from an even broader range of designs to match their style, enhance comfort, and improve energy efficiency.

"Partnering with Hunter Douglas allows us to deliver even more value to our clients,” said Kristine Jefferson, owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile. “So many homeowners on the Eastern Shore and throughout Mobile Bay want window treatments that look incredible and perform beautifully. Hunter Douglas products help us achieve both, and we’re excited to bring this level of choice and quality to our community.”

A Local Business with a Customer-First Approach

Bumble Bee Blinds is more than a retail source for custom window coverings in Mobile and the surrounding areas. The company is built around a personalized, design-driven process that puts the client’s lifestyle, needs, and home decor at the center of every project.

When homeowners or businesses reach out, Jefferson and her team schedule a free in-home or on-site consultation to explore options, showcase product samples, and offer tailored recommendations. This hands-on approach helps clients visualize how different solutions will look and function in their specific space.

Whether it’s a coastal home in Gulf Shores seeking UV protection, a Fairhope business needing improved light control, or a Mobile residence aiming for a modern aesthetic, Bumble Bee Blinds now has the ability to deliver solutions backed by the design leadership of Hunter Douglas.

Meeting the Unique Needs of the Gulf Coast Lifestyle

The greater Mobile Bay region presents unique challenges — and opportunities — when it comes to window treatments. With abundant sunshine, coastal humidity, and a blend of historic and modern architecture, local homeowners often require products that are as functional as they are stylish.

Hunter Douglas’ reputation for innovation, particularly in areas like energy efficiency and smart home integration, aligns perfectly with the demands of the Gulf Coast lifestyle. Automated shades, for example, allow homeowners to control light and privacy with the touch of a button or even a voice command, while UV-blocking fabrics protect interiors from sun damage without sacrificing views of Mobile Bay’s natural beauty.

"We live in such a vibrant community — people here value style, comfort, and quality of life,” Jefferson added. “Our partnership with Hunter Douglas allows us to provide solutions that are not only beautiful but also practical for our climate and lifestyle. Whether it’s energy savings, durability, or simply creating a more inviting space, these products deliver.”

Hunter Douglas Signature Collections Now Available in Mobile Bay

Among the many advantages of the new partnership, homeowners and businesses across Mobile, Daphne, the Eastern Shore, and Gulf Shores will now enjoy access to Hunter Douglas’ most sought-after collections. The Duette® Honeycomb Shades, recognized for their energy efficiency and modern appeal, remain a favorite for Gulf Coast homeowners looking to reduce energy costs while maintaining comfort year-round.

For clients seeking a softer, more luxurious look, Vignette® Modern Roman Shades deliver tailored elegance with a clean, contemporary edge. The Silhouette® Window Shadings continue to be admired for their ability to diffuse natural light beautifully while preserving privacy — a perfect fit for waterfront homes.

And for those who value versatility and timeless design, Pirouette® Window Shadings and Luminette® Privacy Sheers offer transformative ways to control light and enhance any room. Together, these collections expand Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile’s ability to deliver both style and substance to every project.

Elevating Local Homes and Businesses

For Jefferson, the partnership with Hunter Douglas is as much about enhancing her clients’ lives as it is about expanding her product line. She sees the collaboration as a way to raise the bar for design across the region.

Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile now offers:

-A full range of Hunter Douglas blinds, shades, and PowerView Automation in styles that complement both traditional and modern interiors.



-Energy-saving solutions designed to help clients lower utility costs while staying comfortable year-round.



-Smart home integration, giving clients control over light and privacy with automation and remote options.



-Premium fabrics and finishes, allowing homeowners to personalize their spaces with colors and textures that reflect their taste.



This expansion solidifies Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile’s role as a trusted partner for residential and commercial projects throughout the Mobile Bay area.

Commitment to the Mobile Bay Community

As a locally owned and operated business, Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile is deeply committed to serving the region. Jefferson emphasizes not only bringing national-brand quality to her customers but also delivering the kind of personal service that can only come from a community-based business.

Every installation is handled with precision and care, with a focus on making the process seamless for clients. From initial consultation to final walkthrough, the Bumble Bee Blinds team ensures that clients feel confident and excited about their investment.

Looking Ahead - What This Means For Alabama Home Owners

The partnership with Hunter Douglas is just the beginning of Jefferson’s vision for Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile. By aligning with one of the most respected names in the industry, she aims to continue elevating local homes and businesses while keeping customer service at the heart of everything she does.

"At the end of the day, it’s about trust,” Jefferson said. “When someone lets us into their home or business, they’re trusting us with something important. Partnering with Hunter Douglas allows us to honor that trust by providing the very best solutions available.”

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile

Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile is a locally owned and operated window treatment company serving Mobile, Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Saraland , Orange Beach, and Gulf Shores. Led by owner Kristine Jefferson, the company offers a wide range of custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized solutions, as well as outdoor shades for patios. With a focus on personalized design, professional installation, and exceptional customer service, Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile helps clients transform their spaces with stylish, functional window coverings.

About Hunter Douglas

Hunter Douglas is the world leader in window covering innovation, offering a wide range of products that combine beauty, functionality, and cutting-edge design. From energy-efficient shades to motorized systems and premium fabrics, Hunter Douglas products are trusted by homeowners and design professionals worldwide.

Media Contact:

Bumble Bee Blinds of Mobile & Daphne, AL

Kristine Jefferson, Owner

251-319-2644

Email: KJefferson@bumblebeeblinds.com

