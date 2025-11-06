Amber S. Hoffman of Bumble Bee Blinds Joins the Home Builders Association of Denver’s Sales & Marketing Council

Amber S. Hoffman, owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder Window Treatments to Buzz About BuilderBeast Consulting LLC FS Agency

Amber Hoffman joins HBA Denver’s Sales & Marketing Council to co-lead 2026 education and events, bringing expertise in SEO, AI, and home services.

In 2026, our goal is to deliver education that’s practical, innovative, and relevant — giving every HBA member tools they can use to grow their business immediately.” — Amber S. Hoffman

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Metro Denver has announced that Amber S. Hoffman, owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder and founder of The FS Agency, has been appointed to the Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) for 2026. Amber will serve on the Education and Events Subcommittee, where she will help shape educational programming and member engagement initiatives throughout the coming year.

Amber joins as a co-chair alongside Don Bronchick, founder of BuilderBeast Consulting, bringing together two leaders from the home services and construction sectors with a shared commitment to elevating education, digital visibility, and business growth for HBA members. The 2026 SMC will be led by incoming Chair Olivia Hamman-Godden, CMO of Invalesco Real Estate and of IN Marketing, bringing dynamic leadership and industry insight to the council.

“It’s an honor to contribute to an organization that has such an impact on the residential construction community,” said Amber Hoffman. “The HBA’s Sales and Marketing Council has always played a critical role in helping builders, designers, and trade professionals stay ahead of industry trends. Our subcommittee’s mission in 2026 is to create educational opportunities that don’t just inspire — they equip our members with real, actionable tools for growth.”

A Voice for Small Business Owners in the Home Services Industry

Amber Hoffman brings a unique dual perspective to her role: she’s both a small business owner and a marketing strategist deeply involved in the home services ecosystem.

As the owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder, Amber and her husband Eric have built a thriving window covering company serving homeowners, designers, and builders across Boulder County. Their company is known for its collaborative approach to design, offering a full range of custom window treatments including blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery — all installed by in-house professionals.

Under their leadership, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder has become a trusted local resource for both residential and commercial projects. They’ve partnered with builders, interior designers, and homeowners to deliver tailored solutions for projects ranging from modern custom homes to large-scale rebuilds following the Marshall Fire to federal government buildings, like the Byron White Courthouse.

“The home services industry is filled with incredibly skilled people who often wear every hat in their business,” Amber said. “What I’ve learned through Bumble Bee Blinds is that success in this industry doesn’t just depend on great craftsmanship — it depends on being visible, trusted, and findable online.”

Bridging Traditional Marketing with Digital and AI-Driven Growth

Amber’s experience in digital marketing, SEO, and AI-driven visibility is what sets her apart. Before launching Bumble Bee Blinds, she spent over a decade in digital content and marketing operations, scaling multiple online businesses to acquisition. That expertise now fuels her work at The FS Agency, where she and her team help other home service professionals grow their businesses without relying solely on paid advertising.

The FS Agency specializes in helping local service providers — from builders and remodelers to electricians, painters, and interior designers — stand out online through Google Business Profile optimization, local SEO, and AI search visibility.

In an era where customers increasingly find service providers through AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity, Amber’s agency helps ensure that local businesses appear in AI search results, not just traditional Google listings.

“Most small business owners are realizing that the internet has changed again,” Amber explained. “It’s not just about Google anymore. Consumers are asking AI tools to recommend the best businesses near them — and we help make sure those businesses show up in those conversations.”

Educational Focus for 2026: Empowering Members with Modern Marketing Tools

As co-chair of the Education and Events Subcommittee, Amber will help design a calendar of events that meets HBA members where they are — balancing in-person networking and learning opportunities with forward-thinking digital education.

Hoffman joins HBA Denver’s Sales & Marketing Council to co-lead 2026 education and events with Don Bronchick of BuilderBeast Consulting, whose decades of construction and sales experience complement Amber’s expertise in SEO and digital marketing. Together they help builders grow through education, speaking, and customized consulting.

Bronchick, founder of BuilderBeast Consulting, has coached contractors, suppliers, and builders on scaling profitably and leading high-performing teams. His real-world sales strategies paired with Hoffman’s digital and AI marketing insight will help shape impactful educational programs for the 2026 HBA calendar.

Key priorities for 2026 include:

-AI and SEO Education: Helping builders, remodelers, and trade professionals understand how to optimize their Google Business Profiles and websites for both search engines and AI-powered platforms.

-Digital Branding Workshops: Training members on how to create consistent, professional branding across social media, websites, and review platforms.

-Lead Generation Without Paid Ads: Teaching members how to develop steady lead flow through organic and referral-based systems.

-Collaboration Across Trades: Highlighting the power of partnerships — builders with designers, designers with product vendors, and everyone with marketing professionals who can help amplify their reach.

-Recruiting and Retention: How to empower SMC members to hire, train, and retain top-notch talent to support their sales and marketing goals.

Amber’s expertise will play a central role in developing this educational content, helping the HBA continue its mission to empower members with relevant, future-focused business tools.

“We want every builder and trade professional in the HBA to walk away from our sessions feeling like they learned something they can implement the next day,” Amber said. “Our goal is to make education practical, inspiring, and immediately valuable.”

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder is a locally owned and operated window covering company serving Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont, and the surrounding Front Range communities. The company offers custom window treatments including:

-Motorized roller shades and drapery systems

-Energy-efficient honeycomb and solar shades

-Custom shutters and blinds

-Outdoor shades and patio solutions

-Commercial window treatments

The company is a proud member of both the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and several Chambers of Commerce, including Boulder, Louisville, and Longmont chambers. They look to partner regularly with local builders, architects, and designers to enhance projects with high-quality window covering solutions.

Learn more at bumblebeeblinds.com/boulder-co.

About The FS Agency

The FS Agency is a Colorado-based marketing and consulting firm founded by Amber Hoffman. The agency helps home service professionals, builders, and design companies generate more qualified leads and grow their visibility — without depending on costly Google or Meta ads.

The FS Agency’s core services include:

-Google Business Profile Optimization – improving map pack rankings and local visibility.

-AI Search Optimization (FS Answer) – ensuring clients appear in emerging AI search platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

-Local SEO Audits and Strategy – targeting high-intent local keywords and building strong organic presence.

-Content and Email Marketing – creating consistent, valuable content to build authority and convert traffic.

-YouTube and Social Strategy – producing educational video content through the Blueprint to Business channel to help other owners scale their companies.

Through these services, The FS Agency supports independent business owners in achieving sustainable, long-term growth — not just short-term ad spikes.

“Our goal is to help other home service business owners do what we did — build a brand that attracts customers organically, converts consistently, and grows predictably,” said Amber. “When your digital foundation is strong, your business becomes unstoppable.”

Learn more at fsagency.co.

About the HBA Sales and Marketing Council

The Sales and Marketing Council (SMC) is one of the most active councils within the HBA of Metro Denver, connecting professionals across all sectors of the home building industry — from builders and remodelers to interior designers, suppliers, and marketing experts.

The Education and Events Subcommittee plays a vital role in designing the council’s annual programming, including educational seminars, member mixers, and supporting signature HBA events like the MAME Awards, which celebrate excellence in marketing, design, and home building.



Legal Disclaimer:

