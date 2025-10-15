Axria Expands Across Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains with Strategic Regional Acquisitions

Axria Inc. headquarters at 399 Hoes Lane, Piscataway, New Jersey.

Axria acquires 350 acres in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains for Kirkwood Lake Resort, expanding its Mid-Atlantic development portfolio.

STROUDSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axria Inc., a vertically integrated real estate developer and investor based in Piscataway, New Jersey, has acquired multiple properties across the Greater Stroudsburg area in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains region . The collective acquisitions advance Axria’s regional growth strategy and reflect its continued focus on disciplined capital deployment, design excellence, and long-term community value across the Mid-Atlantic. The sites are expected to support a comprehensive destination-style development that combines hospitality, residential, wellness, and recreation-focused components.The Pocono region has become a magnet for year-round visitors, luxury travelers, and lifestyle investors. Axria’s newly acquired site is strategically positioned to leverage this growing demand and will be developed into a comprehensive destination community. The plan will integrate hospitality, residential, and recreation-focused uses designed to attract both short-term visitors and long-term residents.While Axria has not yet disclosed the full scope of the project, the firm confirmed that the development will align with its investment philosophy of disciplined capital deployment, design excellence, and long-term community value. Early plans indicate a multi-phase execution framework that will create sustained regional impact and offer investors exposure to one of the most resilient real estate markets in the Northeast.“This acquisition reflects Axria’s continued confidence in strategic, high-quality assets that combine natural beauty with economic durability,” said Chandra Mandalapu , Chief Executive Officer of Axria. “Our team has a clear vision for this property and its potential to become a benchmark for lifestyle and hospitality-driven real estate.”Axria continues to expand its footprint across the New Jersey and Pennsylvania corridor, with active developments in Somerset County, Bound Brook, Princeton, and Wilkes-Barre. The firm’s integrated platform allows it to oversee every stage of the development process, from acquisition and financing to construction and asset management, ensuring consistency and execution strength across all projects.Parties interested in learning more about the Pocono Mountains development or future investment opportunities are encouraged to contact Axria at info@axria.com for additional information and upcoming project updates.About AxriaAxria Inc. is a privately held real estate development and investment company based in Piscataway, New Jersey. With a 63 year legacy and over 100 completed projects across multifamily, industrial, mixed-use, and office sectors, Axria has delivered more than $1.2 billion in total development value and currently manages an $500 million active pipeline across the Mid-Atlantic region.For more information, visit www.axria.com or email info@axria.com.

