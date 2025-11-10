The Hottest Gift of the Season: Fly By Jing Launches the Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer at Walmart

Compact, bold, and travel-friendly, Fly By Jing’s Shorty Triple Threat is the ultimate under-$10 stocking stuffer for flavor fanatics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing, the brand redefining pantry staples with loud, delicious, and transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, announces the launch of the ready-to-gift Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer , now available in 1,862 Walmart stores nationwide for $9.98.This limited-edition gift set packs Fly By Jing’s cult-favorite sauces into a miniature-sized trio — the perfect stocking stuffer for heat seekers, flavor chasers, and adventurous eaters this holiday season. The set is TSA-compliant, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and made without anything artificial — proof that premium flavor travels well. Each gift set includes three 2 oz. jars of Fly By Jing’s best-selling sauces:• Original Sichuan Chili Crisp – The chili crisp that changed the game. Each spoonful hits your tongue with a perfectly balanced mix of crisp, spice, and umami. Filled with golden fried garlic, toasty shallots, and a satisfying tingle of heat that brings everything from rice bowls to leftover pizza to the next level.• Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp – Turn up the heat with Fly By Jing’s fastest-growing sauce SKU and second-best seller—a fiery blend that’s 3x hotter than the Original Sichuan Chili Crisp. Packed with Chili Kings, the hottest Chinese chilis on the market, it’s perfect for adding extra tingle and mouth-coating spice that lets your tastebuds fly.• Xtra Crunchy Sichuan Chili Crisp – Deliciously crunchy and crispy, this sauce is made for drizzling or simply eating straight from the jar. Packed with an umami and spice-filled symphony of varying textures—from crackling fava beans to roasted pumpkin seeds—and completely nut-free, it satisfies the craving for multisensorial, texture-driven food experiences that delight with every bite.Compact, bold, and gift-ready, the Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer delivers Fly By Jing’s signature heat and complexity in a festive red and gold box. Whether it’s slipped into a stocking, swapped in a Secret Santa or White Elephant exchange, or added to your carry-on bag for spicing up bland holiday meals, it brings the soul of Sichuan to any table — no wrapping paper required, all for under $10.Launching the Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer in Walmart, America’s largest retailer, marks a significant milestone in Fly By Jing’s continued growth in mainstream retail. By breaking out of the ethnic food aisle and joining Walmart’s national lineup in its holiday gift section this season, Fly By Jing is making its iconic, flavor-forward sauces more accessible than ever to customers across the country—offering one of the best food gifts at Walmart and the perfect last-minute pick-up for your grocery run. With placement in 1,862 stores nationwide and on Walmart.com , the brand continues to bridge the gap between authentic Sichuan flavors and everyday American kitchens, reflecting a growing consumer appetite for bold, globally inspired condiments that invite exploration and transform simple meals into rich, sensory experiences. The timing is especially opportune, as searches for “white elephant gift ideas Walmart” are trending up 576%, underscoring the brand’s relevance and appeal during the holiday gifting season.The Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer is available now in-store and online (delivered as quickly as within the hour via Instacart!) at Walmart — the easiest way to gift big flavor in small form this holiday season.FAQQ: Why is the Shorty Triple Threat the perfect holiday gift?A: It’s bold, travel-friendly, and universally crowd-pleasing — offering the full Fly By Jing experience in mini form.Q: Who is it perfect for?A: Foodies, flavor chasers, spice lovers, and anyone who thinks condiments should be fun.Q: What makes it unique?A: Three distinct chili crisp varieties in TSA-approved jars, ready to gift, share, or pack for any adventure — available at Walmart.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your taste buds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine’s 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.

