Fly By Jing’s Cult-Favorite Noodles Hit Shelves at Select Target Stores Across the Country

Known for layered, transformational flavors, Fly By Jing expands its Target lineup with its bestselling Noodles—bringing bold Sichuan flavor to everyday meals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing, the brand known for creating loud, delicious, and transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is bringing its bestselling Chili Crisp Noodles and Sweet + Spicy Noodles to Target shelves for the first time. Debuting in 200 Target stores nationwide this month, this launch underscores Fly By Jing’s mission to make the bold, complex flavors of Sichuan more accessible than ever.Available at Target in a convenient format with four noodle packets for $9.99 ($2.50/serving), these stir fry noodles are coated in Fly By Jing’s signature, craveable sauces — Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and Sweet + Spicy Sichuan Chili Sauce — for layers of deep, savory, spicy flavor. The premium sun-dried, knife-cut noodles offer a bouncy texture and squiggly shape that cradles every bit of the bold sauce. Ready in just six minutes, these noodles make it easy to enjoy a comforting, flavor-packed meal (with 12g of protein per serving) that’s even better than takeout. Perfect for those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, or as a quick work-from-home lunch between Zoom calls, Fly By Jing Noodles deliver big flavor – fast.First launching direct-to-consumer in 2024, Fly By Jing Noodles were created to inspire consumers to explore new ways of enjoying the brand’s popular chili crisp in a universally loved, accessible format. The noodles quickly became a fan favorite, selling out twice and inspiring viral social media posts, garnering over 2 million impressions and counting. The Target noodle launch marks the next step in that journey, meeting consumers where they shop most often – over 30 million Americans shop at Target each week – and inviting everyone to let their tastebuds fly with flavor-forward meals made easy.Fly By Jing first launched in Target in 2021 with its signature Original Sichuan Chili Crisp, marking a major milestone in bringing Sichuan flavors to the mainstream. Four years later, Fly By Jing Noodles debut at Target at a time when Americans are more flavor and noodle-obsessed than ever. Searches for “instant noodles” are up 231% year over year, reaching 21.7K monthly searches, as consumers increasingly seek convenient, flavorful, and elevated meal options. On social media, posts with noodles – from mukbangs to memes – continue to dominate feeds, reflecting the category’s universal appeal and cultural relevance. Fly By Jing’s expansion into Target meets this growing demand with an offering that’s bold, high-quality, and easier than ever for consumers to incorporate into their daily life with their weekly Target run.FAQQ: What Fly By Jing products are now at Target?A: Fly By Jing’s popular Chili Crisp Noodles and Sweet + Spicy Noodles – made with Fly By Jing’s bestselling Sichuan-inspired sauces – are now available in 200 Target stores across the U.S. Find them near you here Q: How much do they cost?A: Each pack includes four noodle servings for $9.99, less than $2.50 per meal.Q: What makes these noodles special?A: They feature sun-dried, knife-cut noodles with Fly By Jing’s signature sauces, delivering bold, authentic Sichuan flavor in just six minutes.A: Are Fly By Jing Noodles healthy?Q: Each serving has 12g of protein and 10% less sodium than the original recipe. They’re also vegan-friendly.Q: Where else can I buy them?A: In addition to Target, you can find Fly By Jing Noodles at Whole Foods Market, Costco, Meijer, Fresh Thyme, H-E-B, Mariano’s, and online at flybyjing.com and Amazon.Q: Are they spicy?A: Yes, Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles are spicy (5/5 heat level). Fly By Jing Sweet + Spicy Noodles are Medium Spicy (4/5 heat level). You can adjust the spice level to your preference by adding more or less sauce from the packets included.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine’s 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.

