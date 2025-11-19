Fly By Jing Answers the Rising Demand for Giftable Food with Flavor-Packed Gifts at Target, Walmart, and FlyByJing.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing, the brand known for creating loud, delicious, and transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, turns up the heat with its biggest and boldest holiday gift collection ever. As flavor, spice, and global eats rise from niche to mainstream, Fly By Jing meets the moment with a lineup designed to spark joy - and let your tastebuds fly. Its Advent Calendar has already sold out, underscoring the excitement around this year’s drop. With nearly 70% of Americans planning to gift food this holiday season and 65% saying they love spicy food, this year’s collection - from noodle gift sets to stocking stuffers to cozy hot pot essentials - is more than just a product launch; it’s a cultural moment. With flavor-packed gifts starting at just $9.99, Fly By Jing’s 2025 Holiday Collection is right on trend for spice lovers, noodle obsessives, and even the dad who claims he “doesn’t want anything this year.”The collection includes: Noodle + Sauce Gift Set (Target), $19.99: Fly By Jing's stir fry noodles are bold and umami-rich, coated in layers of savory, spicy sauce that cling to their bouncy, sun-dried, knife-cut strands for a deeply satisfying bite. Ready in just six minutes and packed with 12g of protein per serving, they’re the perfect gift for food-lovers or anyone craving a quick, flavor-packed meal. Available at Target stores nationwide in the holiday gift aisle, this set pairs Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles and Sweet + Spicy Noodles with mini jars of the brand’s best-selling Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and Sweet + Spicy Sichuan Chili Sauce, all wrapped up in a festive red and gold gift box. Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer (Walmart), $9.99: Available at Walmart in the holiday gifting aisle, this stocking-sized set features mini, 2-oz jars of three top-selling chili crisp variations - each bringing its own bold personality. Original Sichuan Chili Crisp delivers iconic crisp, spice, and umami with fried garlic, shallots, and that addictive tingle. Xtra Spicy Sichuan Chili Crisp is three times hotter, powered by Chili Kings for a bold, electric kick. Xtra Crunchy Sichuan Chili Crisp is a craveable crunch bomb of fava beans, pumpkin seeds, and umami-rich texture and is entirely nut-free. Compact, TSA-friendly, and just $9.99, this festive trio delivers Fly By Jing’s signature flavor-packed sauces in a gift-ready box. And with searches for “white elephant gift ideas Walmart” up 576% year-over-year, it’s a top under-$10 pick for last-minute stocking stuffers and easy holiday gifting. Hot Pot Starter Set , $130: Fly By Jing’s bestselling Hot Pot Starter Set returns exclusively at flybyjing.com, featuring a festive red electric hot pot and their signature Fire Hot Pot Base - a warming medley of ginger, star anise, clove, and Sichuan pepper extract. The pot serves up to six people and is perfect for cozy winter gatherings, Friendsgiving, or starting a new holiday meal tradition. Designed to bring people together to cook, dip, and share a comforting meal, it’s a festive centerpiece for any table. “Hot pot at home” searches are up 22% year-over-year, and #hotpot content has surpassed 3.3 million posts on TikTok and Instagram, cementing its place as one of the season’s most in-demand gifts.All items in the 2025 Fly By Jing Holiday Collection are available now, with availability across retailers such as Target, Walmart, and flybyjing.com. With limited quantities moving fast, gift seekers are encouraged to grab these bold, Sichuan-inspired gifts early, whether for cozy holiday entertaining, last-minute stocking stuffers, or festive gifting that delivers flavor in every bite.Take advantage of Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals with up to 50% off sitewide at flybyjing.com (Nov 25–Dec 1) and up to 40% off gift sets (Dec 2–14). Whether you’re chasing heat or staying ahead of the cultural curve, Fly By Jing is the go-to gift for people who prioritize tasteFAQ1. What products are in Fly By Jing’s 2025 Holiday Collection?Three giftable sets: the Noodle + Sauce Gift Set (Target), the Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer (Walmart), and the Hot Pot Starter Set (FlyByJing.com).2. Where can I buy them?Available at Target, Walmart, and FlyByJing.com. The Hot Pot Starter Set is exclusive to FlyByJing.com.3. What’s included in the Noodle + Sauce Gift Set?Two bold stir-fry noodle packs plus mini jars of Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and Sweet + Spicy Chili Sauce, boxed in festive red-and-gold packaging.4. What’s in the Shorty Triple Threat Stocking Stuffer?Three 2-oz chili crisps: Original, Xtra Spicy, and Xtra Crunchy (nut-free and ultra-craveable).5. What comes with the Hot Pot Starter Set?A red electric hot pot (serves up to six) and Fly By Jing’s Fire Hot Pot Base for cozy gatherings and winter meals.6. How much do the gifts cost?Prices range from $9.99 to $130, with holiday deals up to 50% off during Black Friday/Cyber Monday and up to 40% off gift sets in December at flybyjing.com.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients (nothing artificial, ever), they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, 2024 NOSH Best New Products, SELF Magazine’s 2025 and 2024 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing can be found in over 11,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.

