Guardian Jet Appoints Mike Moore as Regional Sales Director for Florida

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Jet LLC (guardianjet.com), a global leader in aircraft consulting, appraisals and brokerage, has named Mike Moore as regional sales director for Florida to enhance the firm’s client service and expand its market reach across the Southeast.With more than 30 years in private aviation, Moore brings extensive expertise in aircraft sales and acquisitions, aircraft management and charter operations. His consultative approach and long-standing client relationships reinforce Guardian Jet’s commitment to transparency and data-driven decision-making.“Mike is highly respected across the aviation community for his integrity and deep market knowledge,” said Gabriel Bastos , managing partner and head of global sales at Guardian Jet. “He has a proven ability to build trust, deliver strategic insights and guide clients to the best outcomes for their mission.”Before joining Guardian Jet, Moore held senior sales and leadership positions at Essex Aviation, PrivatAir, Infinity Aviation Group, FirstFlight and Meridian Air Charter. He has built national sales teams, increased revenue across diverse business lines and supported high-net-worth clients in selecting the right aircraft for their operational needs.Moore graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical studies and an associate degree in aviation business administration. He is an active member of the National Business Aviation Association and International Aircraft Dealers Association, and he serves on the Advisory Board for The David B. O’Maley College of Business at ERAU in Daytona Beach, Florida.“I’ve built my career on honesty and transparency, and those values are at the core of Guardian Jet,” Moore said. “With access to the Vault’s unmatched transaction data and market intelligence, I can give clients a clearer path to making the best decisions for their mission.”For more information about Guardian Jet and its aircraft brokerage and consulting services, please visit www.guardianjet.com About Guardian JetGuardian Jet is the world leader in aircraft brokerage, consulting and data analytics. The Guilford, Connecticut-based firm helps its clients find, buy, sell and appraise jet aircraft. For sellers, Guardian Jet helps aircraft owners secure the maximum value for their pre-owned private jet in the shortest possible time. For buyers, Guardian Jet helps clients identify the right aircraft and—leveraging the firm’s market intelligence and consulting—purchase it at the right price and time. Every client has 24/7 access to Guardian Jet’s Vault, the industry’s most robust aviation asset management portal. Learn more at guardianjet.com.

