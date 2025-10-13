Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,370 in the last 365 days.

Polaris Aero to Develop AI Capabilities for DoD Safety

VOCUS Safety Intelligence Software by Polaris Aero logo

Polaris Aero logo

Software leader Polaris Aero was awarded a DoD Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop AI capabilities in its VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform.

We’re very privileged to have won a DoD SBIR award. What’s most exciting is that the new AI capabilities we develop for the military will benefit all our commercial VOCUS customers.”
— Christopher Connor, Co-Founder and CEO, Polaris Aero
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero, a leader in aviation safety software, has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) to develop Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities in the VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform. These capabilities will improve the readiness and safety of military aviation by streamlining workflows, facilitating knowledge sharing, and providing actionable insights to military leaders at various levels.

The SBIR program, which began in 1982, is the nation’s largest innovation program. It offers competitive awards to stimulate technological innovation among small private-sector businesses, while providing government agencies with new solutions that meet their diverse needs.

“We’re very privileged to have won a DoD SBIR award. What’s most exciting is that the new AI capabilities we develop for the military will benefit all our commercial VOCUS customers,” said Christopher Connor, Co-Founder and CEO of Polaris Aero.

About Polaris Aero LLC 
Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps organizations achieve the highest levels of organizational safety, operational effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Polaris Aero is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information or to request a software demonstration, visit https://polarisaero.com.

About CDAO
The CDAO became operational in June 2022 and is dedicated to integrating and optimizing AI capabilities across the DoD. The office is responsible for accelerating the DoD’s adoption of data, analytics, and AI, enabling the Department’s digital infrastructure and policy adoption to deliver scalable AI-driven solutions for enterprise and joint use cases, safeguarding the nation against current and emerging threats. For more information, visit: ai.mil.

Jill E Henning
Polaris Aero
+1 602-502-6206
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Polaris Aero to Develop AI Capabilities for DoD Safety

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more