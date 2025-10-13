Polaris Aero to Develop AI Capabilities for DoD Safety
Software leader Polaris Aero was awarded a DoD Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop AI capabilities in its VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform.
The SBIR program, which began in 1982, is the nation’s largest innovation program. It offers competitive awards to stimulate technological innovation among small private-sector businesses, while providing government agencies with new solutions that meet their diverse needs.
“We’re very privileged to have won a DoD SBIR award. What’s most exciting is that the new AI capabilities we develop for the military will benefit all our commercial VOCUS customers,” said Christopher Connor, Co-Founder and CEO of Polaris Aero.
About Polaris Aero LLC
Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps organizations achieve the highest levels of organizational safety, operational effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Polaris Aero is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information or to request a software demonstration, visit https://polarisaero.com.
About CDAO
The CDAO became operational in June 2022 and is dedicated to integrating and optimizing AI capabilities across the DoD. The office is responsible for accelerating the DoD’s adoption of data, analytics, and AI, enabling the Department’s digital infrastructure and policy adoption to deliver scalable AI-driven solutions for enterprise and joint use cases, safeguarding the nation against current and emerging threats. For more information, visit: ai.mil.
Jill E Henning
Polaris Aero
+1 602-502-6206
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.