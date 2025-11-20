Aviation Personnel International President Jennifer Pickerel Appointed to NBAA Advisory Council

Jennifer E. Pickerel Promoted to President of Aviation Personnel International

Jennifer E. Pickerel, president of Aviation Personnel International, will bring workforce expertise to her newest role as a member of NBAA's Advisory Council.

Jennifer Pickerel brings a rare combination of insight, empathy and in-depth experience to the workforce conversation. Her voice will help advance NBAA’s focus on the people who power our industry.” — Bill Dolny, Chair of the NBAA Advisory Council and CEO of MedAire

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past decade, Jennifer E. Pickerel has helped leaders across business aviation navigate one of the industry’s toughest challenges: addressing the workforce issues that impact every successful flight department. Now, as president of Aviation Personnel International (API), she will bring that expertise to her newest role as a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Advisory Council.The NBAA Advisory Council serves as a strategic resource to NBAA’s Board of Directors, representing a cross-section of the industry’s most accomplished leaders. Members share insights on emerging challenges affecting business aviation organizations, including workforce issues which remain a top priority for NBAA.“Jennifer Pickerel brings a rare combination of insight, empathy and in-depth experience to the workforce conversation,” said Bill Dolny, chair of the NBAA Advisory Council and CEO of MedAire. “She understands the people dynamics shaping our industry and has a proven ability to turn those insights into clear, practical guidance. Her voice will strengthen the Council and help advance NBAA’s focus on the people who power our industry.”Before joining API, Pickerel advanced through leadership roles at MedAire, an International SOS company. Since joining API in 2015, she has held several leadership positions, including director of candidate services, director of client services and vice president. During her tenure, she has enhanced nearly every aspect of the organization—from team development to client engagement. Today, she oversees API’s staff, culture and strategy, along with executive recruitment projects and new program development.Regularly quoted in aviation media, Pickerel authors industry articles and speaks at national and regional events on topics such as organizational health, employee attraction and retention, compensation trends, leadership and the link between culture and safety.Active across multiple professional organizations, she serves on the Bombardier Safety Standdown Advisory Council and the HigherVets Board of Directors. She is a former member of NBAA’s Business Aviation Management Committee, where she chaired the Endeavor Working Group, and previously served on the NBAA Maintenance Committee.She is also involved with the International Women’s Forum (Wisconsin chapter), the International Aviation Women’s Association, the Minnesota Business Aviation Association, the Association for Women in Aviation Maintenance and Women in Corporate Aviation. Through her partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato, she mentors students through résumé reviews, mock interviews and career coaching.A distinguished graduate of the International Women’s Forum Leadership Fellows Program, Pickerel completed coursework at INSEAD Business School and Harvard Business School. She also attended an executive education program in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.Commenting on her appointment, Pickerel said, “I’m excited to help represent the people side of business aviation—the leaders, crews and teams who make our industry exceptional. I look forward to contributing to the Council’s work and continuing to elevate discussions around culture, belonging and workforce sustainability. After all, business aviation has always been about more than planes—it’s about people.”To learn more about the NBAA Advisory Council and view its members, visit nbaa.org/about/leadership/standing-committees/advisory-council.---About Aviation Personnel InternationalFounded in 1971, Aviation Personnel International (apiaviation.com) is the longest-running business aviation recruitment and HR solutions firm, serving the workforce needs of business and private aviation. Headquartered in Savannah, GA, with remote offices nationwide, API’s team combines extensive aviation workforce knowledge with human resources expertise to provide talent identification and recruitment, organizational health assessments, compensation consulting and outplacement services. A certified Women-Owned Small Business and Women’s Business Enterprise, API offers a broad portfolio of fully vetted candidates, including senior aviation leaders, pilots, maintenance crew, cabin safety crew, schedulers and dispatchers.

