KADEN & KAI Debuts Verdasil™ and the Galaxy Collection at Denver Fashion Week Fall 2025

I created Verdasil based on the features people loved about KADEN & KAI’s bicycle tube jewelry - then made it even better.” — Lisa R Cassidy, Designer & Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KADEN & KAI , the innovative sustainable jewelry brand, proudly announces the debut of Verdasil ™, its proprietary sustainable silicone, and the launch of the Galaxy Collection . Both will be unveiled on Saturday, November 8 at 7 p.m - Opening Day of Denver Fashion Week, Sustainability Day.Verdasil™ is the brand’s signature silicone — eco‑friendly, vegan‑friendly, hypoallergenic, and FDA‑grade — designed to move with the body while leaving no trace on the planet. The material will never degrade, release toxins, or shed microplastics into the water, soil, or air. Engineered for durability, comfort and environmental responsibility, Verdasil embodies the brand’s core philosophy -- Jewelry Made for Movement.“I created Verdasil based on the features people loved about KADEN & KAI’s bicycle tube jewelry - then made it even better,” stated Lisa Cassidy, Designer & Founder for KADEN & KAI. "We’re thrilled to unveil this innovative, sustainable jewelry material at Denver Fashion Week alongside our latest jewelry collection.”The Galaxy Collection, crafted entirely from Verdasil, underscores KADEN & KAI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable fashion -- blending advanced material innovation with bold, sculptural design. The Galaxy Collection transforms cosmic phenomena into wearable art. Available in space‑black and heavenly‑white Verdasil™, the Galaxy Collection brings the universe to your wardrobe.Denver Fashion Week Fall 2025 runs November 8–16, 2025, featuring seven runway shows at The Brighton – A NPU Venue in RiNo’s Art District. KADEN & KAI will showcase Verdasil and the Galaxy Collection on Saturday, November 8th from 7pm to 9:30pm.For tickets to Denver Fashion Week, visit denverfashionweek.com.About KADEN & KAIKADEN & KAItransforms sustainable materials into unforgettable statements. The brand specializes in minimalist, sculptural jewelry made for movement — including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and chokers crafted from eco‑friendly materials such as upcycled bicycle tubes and Verdasil™, the brand’s signature sustainable silicone. Each piece is designed with edge, intention, and purpose — Unforgettable. Unconventional. Unstoppable. Jewelry Made for Movement.KADEN & KAI is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit kadenandkai.com.For media inquiries, please contact:Lisa CassidyDesigner & Founder, KADEN & KAI📧 lisa@kadenandkai.com📞 781.879.6222

