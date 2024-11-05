Kaden & Kai Launches Jewelry Collection Made from Discarded Bicycle Tubes Opening Day of Denver Fashion Week

Saber Tooth Bicycle Tube Necklace from Kaden & Kai Fierce Bicycle Tube Choker by Kaden & Kai Zebra Bicycle Tube Earrings from Kaden & Kai

Kaden & Kai announces that its highly anticipated 'Call of the Wild' Jewelry Collection will debut alongside Hyacinth's Burn Collection at Denver Fashion Week

We have a shared passion for repurposing, recycling and reusing materials when creating our designs. The fact that our collections work so well together is pure magic.” — Lisa R Cassidy

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaden & Kai , an innovative, sustainable jewelry brand, and Hyacinth Designs, an emerging force in sustainable fashion, are set to take the runway together on Saturday, November 9th, Opening Day of Denver Fashion Week.This fall marks the second time Kaden & Kai and Hyacinth Designs have partnered up for Sustainability Day at Denver Fashion Week. “We are thrilled to be working with Rachel Hazelwood of Hyacinth Designs again this fall,” stated Lisa Cassidy, Founder for Kaden & Kai. “We have a shared passion for repurposing, recycling and reusing materials when creating our designs. The fact that our collections work so well together is pure magic.”Kaden & Kai’s ‘ Call of the Wild ’ Bicycle Tube Jewelry Collection draws inspiration from the majestic wildlife of Africa, America, and Asia. Together with Hyacinth Designs’ vibrant ‘Burn’ Collection, their distinct, yet purposeful collections promise to captivate and inspire.Join us and experience the intersection of art, fashion and sustainability firsthand. Kaden & Kai jewelry will be on display and available for purchase on Saturday, Nov 9th starting at 7pm. It is also available online for purchase at kadenandkai.com Event Details: Denver Fashion Week will be held at The Brighton, a NPU Venue, in the RiNo Art District of Denver, Colorado from Saturday, Nov 9th to Sunday, Nov 17th. The Brighton is located at 3403 Brighton Boulevard Denver, Colorado. Tickets can be purchased at denverfashionweek.com.About Kaden & Kai: Kaden & Kai is an innovative, sustainable jewelry brand that specializes in bracelets, necklaces, chokers and earrings made from discarded bicycle tubes. Kaden & Kai is based in Lexington, Massachusetts and was founded in 2020 by Lisa Cassidy. All products are designed, crafted and packaged in the United States. For more information about Kaden & Kai, visit kadenandkai.com.About the Founder: For over 20 years, Lisa Romano Cassidy has worked in the green sector as a Digital Marketing and Brand Consultant. She has worked with businesses, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s, to promote recycling equipment, clean water solutions, energy efficient products and smart building sustainability initiatives in the US and around the globe. Lisa started Kaden & Kai in 2020 to create something beautiful and unexpected from materials that would otherwise be thrown away. Lisa received her MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is certified in Sustainable Business Strategy, Disruptive Strategy and Design Thinking and Innovation from the Harvard Business School.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.