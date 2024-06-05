Kaden & Kai Presents Innovative Bicycle Tube Jewelry Collection at 2nd Annual Living Art Fashion Show in Boston

The Kaden & Kai Bicycle Tube Bracelet Collection Kaden & Kai Diver Down Bicycle Tube Choker Kaden & Kai Daisy Bicycle Tube Necklace

Kaden & Kai carves out a niche in the fashion industry by transforming ordinary bicycle tubes into wearable works of art

At Kaden & Kai, we have worked tirelessly to create something beautiful and unexpected. We are proud to showcase our work at this Boston-based event centered around fashion forward thinking.” — Lisa Romano Cassidy

LEXINGTON, MA, USA, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaden & Kai , renowned for their innovative jewelry designs crafted from upcycled bicycle tubes, is set to make an appearance at the 2nd Annual Living Art Fashion Show in Boston, Massachusetts. The event is this Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center located in the Boston Seaport. Kaden & Kai will showcase their latest jewelry collection inspired by budding leaves, blooming flowers and creeping vines."We are thrilled to be an exhibitor at the 2nd Annual Living Art Fashion Show," said Lisa Cassidy, Founder and Designer for Kaden & Kai. “We applaud Taneshia Camillo-Sheffey and her team from MadeINcubator, for creating a forum for creators and designers to learn, build and showcase their work. At Kaden & Kai, we have worked tirelessly to create something beautiful and unexpected. We are proud to showcase our work at this two-day, Boston-based event centered around fashion forward thinking.”FIRST FASHION INCUBATOR IN BOSTON. MadeINcubator is the City of Boston’s first fashion incubator. MadeINcubator is an international hub that fosters business innovation in the fashion and business industry while partnering with communities and organizations to help businesses and designers get the information, connections and the tools they need to succeed.According to Taneshia Camillo-Sheffey, Founder for MadeINcubator, “Our goal is to provide exceptional fashion designers and creative entrepreneurs the technical product development, resources, business tools and training they need to create innovative products and competitive businesses based in Boston.” Taneshia was recently featured on NBC10 Boston’s, The HUB Today , to share with viewers what they can expect from the 2nd Annual Living Art Fashion Show.SUSTAINABILITY AND ARTISTIC EXCELLENCE. Kaden & Kai has carved a niche in the fashion industry by transforming ordinary bicycle tubes into wearable works of art. Kaden & Kai uses negative space, minimalist design and unrelenting precision to make ordinary bicycle tubes extraordinary. Each piece is a testament to their dedication to sustainability and artistic excellence.THE FUSION OF ART AND FASHION. The Living Art Fashion Show is more than just a runway event; it is a celebration of creativity and innovation in fashion. This year's theme emphasizes the intersection of art and wearable design, aligning perfectly with Kaden & Kai's philosophy of creating pieces that are as much art as they are accessories.EVENT DETAILS. The 2nd Annual Living Art Fashion Show will feature a diverse lineup of designers who are redefining the fashion landscape through unique and sustainable practices. Attendees can expect an evening filled with dynamic performances, artistic displays, and a glimpse into the future of fashion. The Designer Pop-Up Market begins at 3pm. The reception begins at 6pm and the fashion show begins at 7:30pm. Enjoy delicious apps, cash bar, music and conversation with fellow fashion enthusiasts.TICKET INFO. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the convergence of art, fashion, and sustainability at one of Boston's premier fashion events. Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite , with proceeds supporting local artists and sustainable fashion initiatives. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Eventbrite.ABOUT KADEN & KAI. Kaden & Kai is an innovative, sustainable jewelry brand that specializes in bracelets, necklaces, chokers and earrings made from discarded bicycle tubes. Kaden & Kai is based in Lexington, Massachusetts and was founded in 2020 by Lisa Romano Cassidy. For more information about Kaden & Kai, visit kadenandkai.com.Contact Information. For press inquiries and further information, please contact Lisa at Kaden & Kai at info@kadenandkai.com or call/text 781.879.8777.

Don't be trendy. Be the trend.