Retired LAPD Lt. Jeff Wenninger Expands Reimagine Police Scholarship to Include $30,000 in Total Awards for Students

We’re seeing law enforcement move away from education to expand the candidate pool. That’s a mistake” — Jeff Wenninger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired LAPD Lieutenant and author Jeff Wenninger has announced an expansion of the Reimagine Policing Scholarship , doubling his personal commitment to education and leadership in public safety. In addition to the existing $15,000 scholarship for high school seniors and college students, Wenninger will now offer an additional $15,000 graduate scholarship for students pursuing advanced degrees who are dedicated to reimagining ethical, effective policing and civic leadership in the United States.Open to students across all academic disciplines, both scholarship tracks invite applicants to submit essays exploring innovative, compassionate, and accountable approaches to law enforcement and community safety. Grounded in the principles outlined in Wenninger’s book, On Thin Ice: An LAPD Veteran’s Journey to Reimagine Policing, the initiative underscores the vital role of education in preparing the next generation of leaders—both inside and outside oflaw enforcement—to navigate today’s complex social challenges with empathy and integrity.“We’re seeing law enforcement move away from education to expand the candidate pool. That’s a mistake,” said Wenninger. “At a time when many agencies are lowering educational standards to fill vacancies, I want to lead by example—putting my resources toward raising expectations instead. Investing in education today ensures that the next generation of officers, policymakers, and civic leaders enter their fields with curiosity, compassion, and the courage to question outdated norms.”The Reimagine Policing Scholarship reflects Wenninger’s lifelong commitment to accountability, leadership, and education as the foundation for meaningful reform. Through this expanded program, he seeks to inspire future leaders—whether they wear a badge, hold public office, or influence change through research, media, and advocacy—who believe that accountability and compassion must work hand in hand to build trust and strengthen communities.Applications for both the undergraduate and graduate Reimagine Policing Scholarship open November 1, 2025, and will be accepted online through the program’s official site.Three undergraduate and three graduate winners will be selected to receive a combined total of $30,000 in scholarships, awarded based on written submissions that demonstrate insight, courage, and creativity in reimagining the future of policing.

