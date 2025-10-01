Erika Sinner and Good Grief Launch Care Package Collaboration to Support Pet Loss with Compassion

What Mel and Kris have built with Good Grief is exactly what grieving families need. Something authentic, thoughtful, and accessible” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a beloved pet passes, families are often left wondering what to say or do and friends struggle with how to show up. Today, Erika Sinner, founder of the Pets Are Family movement and author of Pets Are Family, announced a collaboration with Good Grief , the heartfelt care package company founded by sisters Mel Jenski and Kris Mortensen, to change how we support grieving pet parents.Together, the partnership introduces a thoughtfully curated Pet Loss Care Package designed to normalize grief, provide meaningful comfort, and make it easier for loved ones to show they care in life’s hardest moments. The package includes Sinner’s book Pets Are Family, alongside carefully chosen self-care items from Good Grief that balance healing with a touch of lightness reminding recipients that they are not alone.“After Kingston passed, I realized there was no roadmap for how people should show up,” said Erika Sinner. “What Mel and Kris have built with Good Grief is exactly what grieving families need. Something authentic, thoughtful, and accessible. Together, we’ve created a care package that allows you to say, ‘I see your pain, your pet mattered, and I’m here.’ It’s the perfect option for those moments when words fall short, but love can still be shown.”Founded from their own experiences with loss, infertility, and chronic illness, Mel and Kris created Good Grief to make life “suck a little less” by replacing empty platitudes with genuine care. Their boxes have become go-to gifts for life’s hardest moments, offering tools for healing and self-care that spark both comfort and laughter.“We started Good Grief because we know how isolating it feels when the world doesn’t know what to say,” said Mel and Kris, co-founders of Good Grief. “Partnering with Erika allows us to extend that mission into pet loss—something so many people experience, yet so few feel acknowledged in. Together, we’re helping people show up for each other with authenticity, humor, and heart.”The Pets Are Family x Good Grief collaboration ensures pet parents receive not just a gift, but validation, comfort, and connection. The package is intentionally priced to remain accessible, making it possible for more families to honor the profound love and grief that comes with saying goodbye to a pet.About Good GriefFounded by sisters Mel and Kris, Good Grief creates heartfelt and humorous care packages for grief, loss, and life’s tough moments. Each curated box offers tools for healing and self-care while reminding recipients they are not alone in their struggles. From divorce to infertility to pet loss, Good Grief replaces clichés with authenticity, vulnerability, and compassion. Learn more at[shopgoodgrief.com].About Erika Sinner / Pets Are FamilyErika Sinner is the CEO of Directorie, author of Pets Are Family, and the Chief Empathy Officer of TinySuperheroes, a nonprofit that empowers children with medical conditions or disabilities by transforming their medical journeys into superhero missions. Across all of her work, Erika advocates for empathy-driven policies in the workplace and beyond, reminding leaders and organizations that compassion isn’t just kind—it’s strategic. Learn more at [ erikasinner.org ].

