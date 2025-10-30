Retired LAPD Lt. Jeff Wenninger Launches Scholarship to Inspire and Shape the Future of Policing in the United States

Investing in education today ensures that the next generation of officers, policymakers, and civic leaders enter their fields with curiosity, compassion, and the courage to question outdated norms.” — Jeff Wenninger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired LAPD Lieutenant and author Jeff Wenninger has announced the launch of the On Thin Ice Reimagine Policing Scholarship , a national program awarding $15,000 in total scholarships to high school seniors and college students committed to shaping the future of ethical and effective policing in the United States.Open to students across all academic disciplines, the Reimagine Policing Scholarship invites applicants to submit essays that explore innovative, compassionate, and accountable approaches to law enforcement. Grounded in the principles outlined in Wenninger’s book On Thin Ice: An LAPD Veteran’s Journey to Reimagine Policing, the initiative underscores the critical role of higher education in preparing future leaders—both in and outside of law enforcement—to navigate today’s complex social landscape with empathy and integrity.“We’re seeing law enforcement move away from education to expand the candidate pool. That’s a mistake,” said Wenninger. “At a time when many agencies are lowering educational standards to fill vacancies, I want to lead by example—putting my resources toward raising expectations instead. Investing in education today ensures that the next generation of officers, policymakers, and civic leaders enter their fields with curiosity, compassion, and the courage to question outdated norms.”The Reimagine Policing Scholarship reflects Wenninger’s lifelong commitment to accountability, leadership, and education as the foundation for reimagining modern policing. Through this program, he seeks to inspire the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and public servants—those who believe that accountability and compassion must work together to build trust and strengthen communities.Education, Wenninger emphasizes, is the cornerstone of effective leadership:“We live in a rapidly evolving society, and success depends on developing the skill sets to address complex challenges.”Research supports this belief: studies show that officers with four-year degrees use 40% less force than those without. Higher education doesn’t just create better leaders—it creates safer, more equitable communities.Unlike traditional criminal justice scholarships, the Reimagine Policing Scholarship is open to students of all majors—from psychology and communications to technology, law, and the arts. Wenninger believes that law enforcement’s future depends on diverse perspectives, not uniformity of background.“Progress comes from collaboration across professions,” Wenninger said. “We need artists, educators, engineers, and entrepreneurs who can bring fresh ideas and humanity to how public safety is designed and delivered.”Applications for the Reimagine Policing Scholarship open November 1, 2025, and will be accepted online through the program’s official site. Three winners will be selected to receive a combined total of $15,000 in scholarships, based on their written submissions demonstrating insight, courage, and creativity in reimagining policing’s future.

