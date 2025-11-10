The Dallas Morning News Recognizes KE Andrews Among the Top Workplaces in D-FW for 2025

KE Andrews Office, Rockwall, TX

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, The Dallas Morning News announced KE Andrews was included in the esteemed Top Workplaces D-FW 2025 list.KE Andrews ranked 13th in the Midsize Companies.The Dallas Morning News’ Top Workplaces D-FW, presented by Medium Giant, is run by research partner, Energage, and is predicated on an extensive employee survey that celebrates excellence in areas such as company leadership, compensation, training, workplace flexibility, diversity, and more.In 2025, the 17th year for the Top Workplaces awards in D-FW, a record-breaking number of more than 8,000 deserving companies were nominated — and more than 136,000 employees were surveyed.“Organizationally, we have long recognized that a truly collaborative team is the foundation of a strong and successful culture,” said Mark Andrews , CEO of KE Andrews. “We are proud and delighted to celebrate the KEA team for embodying this spirit of teamwork and excellence.”Winners were honored during a special invite-only awards celebration on Thursday, November 6 and will be featured in the Top Workplaces D-FW magazine, distributed in The Dallas Morning News on November 9.At KE Andrews, we are proud to be among the 2025 Top Workplaces D-FW winners.The business community in North Texas is the engine that drives progress and change for all aspects of our region — education, mobility, infrastructure, housing, philanthropy, and so much more.About KE AndrewsIn operation since 1978, KE Andrews is one of the largest state and local tax firms in the country managing over $205 Billion in assets. Headquartered near Dallas, TX, our core services include property tax representation, purchase price allocation, independent appraisal, due diligence reviews, sales & use tax reviews, audit defense, and severance tax reviews. KEA currently operates nationwide in the energy services sector, serving over 1,000 clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies, to smaller to mid-size operators. The KEA Commercial Real Estate division also engages in tangible personal property and real estate tax compliance and appeals representation in all 50 states in the restaurant, multi-family, industrial, automobile dealership, office, manufacturing, and retail industries among many others. More information about KE Andrews can be found at www.keatax.com About Top Workplaces D-FWThe Dallas Morning News’ Top Workplaces D-FW recognizes and celebrates businesses that are at the top of their game and that are making North Texas a better place to work. Each year, the selection process is conducted entirely by an independent research firm and is not a pay-for-play opportunity. The winning workplaces are celebrated with a comprehensive media and recognition program. For more information, visit TopWorkplacesDFW.com.About The Dallas Morning NewsThe Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus, and close community ties and has been delivering credible, trustworthy local news coverage for nearly two centuries. The News reaches 1.6 million people every week through print and digital products. For more information, visit DallasNews.com.About Medium GiantSister company to The Dallas Morning News, Medium Giant transforms client ambitions from vision to reality. As a full-service integrated advertising agency, the team blends strategic expertise, storytelling, and proprietary tools to drive measurable growth. Their award-winning work, honored by the Addys, Reggies, Davey Awards, and AMA DFW, among others, proves the power of thinking giant. For more information, visit mediumgiant.co.

