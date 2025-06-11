KE Andrews/Rosas PLLC Offices, Rockwall, TX

KE Andrews and Rosas, PLLC Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Nationwide Property Tax Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KE Andrews and Rosas, PLLC Announce Joint Effort to Enhance Nationwide Property Tax ServicesKE Andrews and Rosas, PLLC Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Property Tax Consulting and Legal Services NationallyKE Andrews, a firm renowned for its decades of expertise in property tax consulting, and Rosas, PLLC, with decades of experience in litigating property tax disputes and commercial real estate litigation, have entered into a strategic agreement to offer a comprehensive suite of property tax and other related services. This collaboration is set to redefine how clients navigate the complexities of property tax liabilities while minimizing their property tax liability.A Seamless Integration of ExpertiseThe joint effort combines KE Andrews’ nearly 50 years of experience in property tax appeals and strategic consulting with Rosas, PLLC’s seasoned trial attorneys and litigators. Their attorneys are subject matter experts in property tax and commercial real estate litigation, bringing deep industry knowledge to complex valuation and legal challenges. Together, they aim to streamline the consulting process and increase access to expert advice.Enhanced Services for ClientsThis collaboration ensures that Rosas, PLLC clients gain access to KE Andrews’ nationwide services, providing consistent and reliable support across multiple jurisdictions. Together, KE Andrews and Rosas PLLC are uniquely positioned to help clients navigate the complexities of property tax regulations.Quotes from LeadershipMark Andrews, President of KE Andrews, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Building on a longstanding working relationship with our clients, we're delighted to deepen our work with Rosas, PLLC on an even broader scale. This effort allows us to deliver a more seamless client experience, providing timely and efficient access to a wider array of services and expertise, ensuring the best possible outcomes in their property tax matters."Christopher C. Rosas, Managing Member of Rosas, PLLC, shared similar sentiments:"This joint effort with KE Andrews enhances our ability to offer comprehensive property tax solutions to our clients. Together, we are well-positioned to address the complex landscape of property tax regulations."Impact on the Industry and CommunityKE Andrews and Rosas PLLC will work together to address rising valuations, complex regulations, and evolving tax laws, offering clients innovative solutions. By leveraging their combined strengths, KE Andrews and Rosas, PLLC aim to set a new standard in property tax consulting.About KE AndrewsKE Andrews is a firm specializing in property tax consulting, with nearly 50 years of experience delivering personalized services to clients across a wide range of industries, including commercial real estate, energy, manufacturing, and other asset types nationwide. Headquartered in Rockwall, Texas, just outside of Dallas, the firm is widely recognized for its experience and expertise in navigating complex tax issues. KE Andrews is committed to helping clients navigate complex tax regulations and achieve significant tax savings.About Rosas, PLLCRosas, PLLC, with decades of experience in litigating property tax disputes, also represents its clients with mergers and acquisitions. The firm’s attorneys are recognized subject matter experts in tax litigation, providing strategic counsel and advocacy for clients facing complex valuation and tax challenges. Their in-depth industry knowledge and client-focused approach make Rosas, PLLC a trusted advisor for navigating complex legal environments.Media Contact:Lisa HoganMarketing ManagerKE Andrewslhogan@keatax.com469.298.1671Christopher RosasManaging PartnerRosas, PLLCcrosas@rosaspllc.com210.669.4696For more information about KE Andrews and Rosas PLLC, and the services offered, visit https://www.keatax.com and https://www.rosaspllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.