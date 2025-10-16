KE Andrews Welcomes Jason Larkin as Executive Vice President
Experienced leader joins KE Andrews to strengthen alignment, culture, and client service across the firm.
With more than 15 years of experience in professional services, including leadership roles in consulting and at Big Four accounting firms, Jason has guided organizations through strategy, brand development, and operational execution. His relational approach and belief that strong culture fuels lasting performance make him a natural fit for KEA’s values and long-term vision.
Jason brings a shared view of KEA’s vision, mission, values, and culture.
At KE Andrews, Jason will focus on aligning leadership initiatives across the firm in ways that both strengthen client service and support the continued growth and development of KEA’s people.
“Jason understands that leadership is about people, not just outcomes,” said Mark Andrews, CEO. “He brings the energy, clarity, and perspective to help us build on our legacy while positioning KEA for the opportunities ahead.”
Jason’s addition represents KE Andrews’ ongoing investment in people and leadership as the foundation for client partnerships that last, and a culture that thrives for decades to come.
Lisa Hogan
KE Andrews
lhogan@keatax.com
