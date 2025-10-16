KE Andrews Welcomes Jason Larkin as Executive Vice President

Experienced leader joins KE Andrews to strengthen alignment, culture, and client service across the firm.

ROCKWALL, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KE Andrews is pleased to announce Jason Larkin has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and member of the leadership team. Jason is recognized for his ability to bring people together, create momentum, and align teams around a shared vision—all qualities that reflect KEA’s commitment to culture and client service.With more than 15 years of experience in professional services, including leadership roles in consulting and at Big Four accounting firms, Jason has guided organizations through strategy, brand development, and operational execution. His relational approach and belief that strong culture fuels lasting performance make him a natural fit for KEA’s values and long-term vision.Jason brings a shared view of KEA’s vision, mission, values, and culture At KE Andrews, Jason will focus on aligning leadership initiatives across the firm in ways that both strengthen client service and support the continued growth and development of KEA’s people.“Jason understands that leadership is about people, not just outcomes,” said Mark Andrews, CEO. “He brings the energy, clarity, and perspective to help us build on our legacy while positioning KEA for the opportunities ahead.”Jason’s addition represents KE Andrews’ ongoing investment in people and leadership as the foundation for client partnerships that last, and a culture that thrives for decades to come.

