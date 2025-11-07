Income-Producing Bldg on 2.9± Ac Fronting Rt. 29 in Madison County VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Highly Visible Income Producing Commercial Building w/Recent Upgrades & B1 Zoning Set for Online Only Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
“This property offers a rare opportunity to acquire a highly visible commercial asset with existing income, B1 zoning flexibility, and recent upgrades,” said Nicholls. “Whether you’re an investor or an owner-user, this location can meet your current or future business needs.”
Strategically located at the split of Rt. 29 and Rt. 29 Business on Main Street heading into downtown Madison, the property enjoys high daily traffic counts and convenient access to Culpeper, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and Fredericksburg, VA, noted Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.
________________________________________
Auction Details
Bidding Begins Closing: Wednesday, November 12 at 10:00 AM (ET)
Property Address: 1171 North Main Street, Madison, VA 22727
________________________________________
Property Highlights
• 10,230± sq. ft. commercial building with loading dock on 2.96± acres
• 732± ft. of Rt. 29 frontage and 650± ft. of Rt. 29 Business frontage with exceptional visibility and exposure
• Four individual units, each with restrooms; all currently leased
• Average daily traffic count: approximately 20,000 vehicles
• Recent upgrades: two HVAC systems, water line from well to building
• Flat rubber membrane roof, 3-phase power, and asphalt parking lot
• Utilities: Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (electric); Comcast Xfinity (internet)
• Well and septic system; electric water heater
• Proposed mini-storage conversion: The Madison County Board of Supervisors granted a special use permit for a mini-storage facility conversion (documents are available upon request by contacting Tony Wilson 540-748-1359)
________________________________________
“This is an outstanding opportunity to invest in a well-located, income-producing property with great potential for expansion,” said Wilson. “Make plans now to bid and buy — opportunities like this are rare along Rt. 29.”
The auction is open to the public. Broker participation is encouraged; pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, property documents, or to register to bid, contact Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
________________________________________
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. is a full-service professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the sale of real estate via the auction method. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, the firm has served the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team includes world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and a record of industry-leading sales success. For additional information, visit www.nichollsauction.com or call (540) 898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
